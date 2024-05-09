Global Ethylene Industry Report 2024-2030 Featuring SINOPEC, E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Co, Exxon Mobil, LyondellBasell Industries, Royal Dutch Shell, and SABIC

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ethylene Market to Reach 406.5 Million Tonnes by 2030



The global market for Ethylene estimated at 316.8 Million Tonnes in the year 2023, is expected to reach 406.5 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The current market scenario and outlook for ethylene depict a robust global market, with the US anticipated to dominate. Asia is also a significant player in the ethylene market. Bio-based ethylene is gaining traction, reflecting growing environmental concerns. Polyethylene stands out as the largest category within the ethylene market.

LDPE Application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach 196.1 Million Tonnes by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the HDPE Application segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 85.7 Million Tonnes, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

Historical data shows the evolution of ethylene production in the US and globally. Forecasts indicate a substantial increase in global ethylene production capacity by 2030. Distribution demand across various products highlights the versatility of ethylene applications. Specific country data, such as South Korea's ethylene demand and UK's ethylene exports, provide insights into regional dynamics. Competitive dynamics in the ethylene market are expected to intensify, with key competitors vying for market share in 2024.



The Ethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 85.7 Million Tonnes in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 83 Million Tonnes by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 53.3 Million Tonnes by the year 2030.

