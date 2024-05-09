Global Antimicrobial Coatings Industry Research 2024-2030: A Powerful Solution for Biomedical Applications, Spiraling Popularity for Medical Devices, Revival in Construction Spurs Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Antimicrobial Coatings estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Antimicrobial coatings serve as an additional layer of defense against bacterial growth and contamination, gaining preference over antibiotics. Recent market activity indicates a rising demand driven by environmentally aware consumers. Looking ahead, innovation remains key to market growth, with stringent regulations and healthcare economics shaping the landscape.

Silver-based Antimicrobial Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Copper-based Antimicrobial Coatings segment is estimated at 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The choice of antimicrobial ingredients is critical, especially in applications like medical implants, where adoption is increasing due to factors like an aging population and the growing importance of sterile environments. Competition in the market is diverse, with key competitors vying for market share in 2024, each with varying degrees of competitive presence, ranging from strong to trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Antimicrobial Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Antimicrobial Coatings Gain Preference Over Antibiotics

Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Ever Present Issue

Innovation - Key to Market Growth

The Criticality of Choice of Antimicrobial Ingredients

Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending

Impact of Stringent Regulations

Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

Growing Importance of Sterile Environment

The New Era of Bioremedial Construction

Mounting Concerns over Indoor Air Pollution up the Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

Coil Coating Process - A Better Way of Applying Antimicrobial Coatings

Contributing Factors to Faster Uptake of AMC based HVAC Equipment

Public Places - A Growing Venue for Antimicrobial Surface Coatings

Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of Competition

Nanotechnology Fortifies the Intrinsic Strength of AMC

Antimicrobial Coatings Go Water-Based

Tightening Regulations: A Mixed Bag of Opportunity & Challenges

Role of Antimicrobial Coatings in Elevating Sick Building Syndrome

Silver - An Important Antimicrobial Agent

Mold Remediation Offers Significant Opportunities for Antimicrobial Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Spiral in Popularity in the Medical Devices Industry

Antimicrobial Surface Coatings Emerge as Powerful Solution for Biomedical Applications

Growing Need to Curb HAIs Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

Faster Healing Times Promote Growth in Wound Care Market

Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices - Need of the Hour

Contamination of Intravenous Equipment: A Weighty Issue

Increased Usage of Silver-ion Based Antimicrobial Coated CVCs

Nanocoatings Poised to Make Rapid Gains

Antimicrobial Catheter Market - An Overview

Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Catheters

Coated Urinary (Bladder) Catheters

Coated Cardiovascular Catheters

Coated Oxymetry and Thermodilution Catheters

Advanced QA for Antimicrobial Devices - Need of the Hour

Revival in Construction Activity Spurs Market Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Plastic Packaging for Food Products - A Potential End-Use Segment

Hurdles to Overcome

Slower Technological Adoption Hampers Growth

Incidences of Product Failures & Lack of Standards: An Expensive Price to Pay

Pricing Pressures Close in on the Market

High Entry Barriers

Reduced Bargaining Power to Settle Terms of Trade

Threat of Substitutes

Disinfectants Spiral in Popularity On Par With Antimicrobials

