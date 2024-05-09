Global Outdoor Furniture Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor Furniture, Innovative Weather Resistant Materials & Fabrics Fuel Demand

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Furniture - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Outdoor Furniture Market to Reach $35.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Outdoor Furniture estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Outdoor Wood Furniture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Outdoor Metal Furniture segment is estimated at 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Competitive dynamics are diverse, with players worldwide demonstrating varying degrees of market presence, from strong to trivial, as of 2024. Socializing and recreation further bolster the demand for outdoor furniture, reflecting evolving consumer preferences that prioritize comfort and style. Innovations in design and technology blur the distinction between outdoor and indoor furniture, with ultramodern and chic options gaining popularity. Outdoor furniture is increasingly seen as a style statement, with high-end technology playing a significant role in design innovation. Moreover, the convenience of online purchases is driving increased adoption among consumers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR

Developing economies are poised to drive future growth in the outdoor furniture market, supported by improvements in macro-economic indicators such as GDP performance. The revival in the residential and commercial construction sectors, coupled with the growing middle-class population, contributes to the market's expansion.



The Outdoor Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030.

