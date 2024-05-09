GoHealth Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

CHICAGO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) (“GoHealth” or the “Company”), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights

First quarter 2024 net revenues of $185.6 million, a slight increase compared to $183.2 million in the prior year period.

First quarter 2024 Submissions of 216,148, a 2,503 increase compared to 213,645 Submissions in the prior year period.

First quarter 2024 net loss of $21.3 million, an improvement of $1.2 million compared to $22.5 million in the prior year period.

First quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $26.9 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to $28.8 million in the prior year period.

of $26.9 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to $28.8 million in the prior year period. First quarter 2024 trailing twelve months (“TTM”) cash flow from operations was $101.2 million, compared to TTM cash flow from operations of $26.9 million in the prior year period.



Regulatory Updates

We are gaining insight into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) Final 2025 Marketing Rule and are confident that the CMS guidelines align with our Encompass model and our strategic plans.

Based on health plans’ reactions to the CMS Final 2025 Rate Notice we expect greater demand for the GoHealth personalized Encompass shopping and enrollment experience this fall.

“Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations and highlight our team's ability to be innovative and resilient amongst market conditions. The proactive work we have done to drive consumer centricity has been instrumental in our ability to navigate the ever-evolving regulatory landscape. Our model is aligned with CMS’s intentions to protect consumers, and the work we have done has prepared us well for the current regulations and those likely to come,” said Vijay Kotte, CEO of GoHealth. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to leveraging our insights and technology to further improve the healthcare journey for consumers, ensuring they have the support they need to make informed decisions."



"While we realize that rewarding agents for doing the right thing may not maximize revenue in the short term, we stand by our belief that PlanFit is an investment in the consumer that will pay off long-term,” said Jason Schulz, CFO of GoHealth. “This alignment of improved financial outcomes with our consumer-first philosophy supports our strategic direction. We remain committed to leveraging technology for better healthcare decisions, as we are poised to drive both sustained profitability and positive consumer impact in the years to come.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.

Conference Call Details

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company whose purpose is to compassionately ensure consumers’ peace of mind when making healthcare decisions so they can focus on living life. For many of these consumers, enrolling in a health insurance plan is confusing and difficult, and seemingly small differences between health plans may lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical providers and medicines. GoHealth’s proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms, powered by over two decades of insurance purchasing behavior, to reimagine the process of matching a health plan to a consumer’s specific needs. Its unbiased, technology-driven marketplace coupled with highly skilled licensed agents has facilitated the enrollment of millions of consumers in Medicare plans since GoHealth’s inception. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; Cash Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA margin; Sales per Submission; Cost per Submission and Adjusted Gross Margin per Submission. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate the business and monitor the results of operations. Cash Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to assess Adjusted EBITDA excluding the effect of LTV estimates period over period. Sales per Submission, Cost per Submission and Adjusted Gross Margin per Submission are key operating metrics used by management to understand the Company’s underlying financial performance and trends.

Additional non-GAAP financial measures, including net revenues excluding the Lookback Adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the Lookback Adjustments, net revenues excluding both the Non-Encompass BPO Services revenue and the Lookback Adjustments and Adjusted EBITDA excluding both the Non-Encompass BPO Services gross margin and the Lookback Adjustments, are also included in this presentation. The Lookback Adjustments are revenue adjustments that represent changes in estimates relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods and relate to fiscal years 2021 and prior.

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. Cash Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA plus a decrease or less an increase in the period over period change in our net contract assets. Sales per Submission represents Medicare Revenue per Submission as further adjusted for certain items summarized in the table furnished below in this press release. Cost per Submission represents Operating Expense per Submission as further adjusted for certain items summarized in the table furnished below in this press release. Adjusted Gross Margin represents Sales per Submission less Cost per Submission.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Adjusted EBITDA, Sales per Submission, Cost per Submission and Adjusted Gross Margin per Submission to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, are presented in the tables furnished below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-routine items.

Key Terms and Performance Indicators; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, we use a number of key terms and provide a number of key performance indicators used by management. We define these terms and key performance indicators as follows:

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release.





“Adjusted EBITDA Margin” refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.





“Adjusted Gross Margin per Submission” refers to Sales per Submission less Cost per Submission.





“Cash Adjusted EBITDA” refers to Adjusted EBITDA plus a decrease or less an increase in the period over period change in our net contract assets.





“Cost of Submission” refers to the aggregate cost to convert prospects into Submissions during a particular period. Cost of Submission is comprised of revenue share, marketing and advertising expenses and consumer care and enrollment expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense, the impact of revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods and such expenses related to Non-Encompass BPO Services.





“Cost per Submission” refers to (x) the aggregate cost to convert prospects into Submissions for a particular period (comprised of revenue share, marketing and advertising expenses and consumer care and enrollment expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense and such expenses related to Non-Encompass BPO Services) divided by (y) the number of Submissions for such period.





“EBITDA” represents net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense.





“LTV” refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions, which we define as aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, health plan partner mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints.





“Non-Encompass BPO Services” refer to programs in which GoHealth-employed agents are dedicated to certain health plans and agencies we partner with outside of the Encompass operating model.





“Sales per Submission” refers to (x) the sum of (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, health plan partner mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, (ii) non-agency revenue, and (iii) partner marketing and other revenue, divided by (y) the number of Submissions for such period.





“Sales/Cost of Submission” refers to (x) the sum of (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, health plan partner mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, (ii) non-agency revenue and (iii) partner marketing and other revenue, divided by (y) the aggregate cost to convert prospects into Submissions (comprised of revenue share, marketing and advertising expenses and consumer care and enrollment expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense) for such period. Sales and Cost of Submission exclude amounts related to Non-Encompass BPO Services.





“Submission” refers to either (i) a completed application with our licensed agent that is submitted to the health plan partner and subsequently approved by the health plan partner during the indicated period, excluding applications through our Non-Encompass BPO Services or (ii) a transfer by our agent to the health plan partner through the Encompass operating model during the indicated period.



The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Dollars % of Net Revenues Dollars % of Net Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 185,600 100.0 % $ 183,158 100.0 % $ 2,442 1.3 % Operating expenses: Revenue share 38,013 20.5 % 45,462 24.8 % (7,449 ) (16.4 )% Marketing and advertising 52,775 28.4 % 45,743 25.0 % 7,032 15.4 % Consumer care and enrollment 47,861 25.8 % 42,027 22.9 % 5,834 13.9 % Technology 10,550 5.7 % 9,543 5.2 % 1,007 10.6 % General and administrative 16,919 9.1 % 22,618 12.3 % (5,699 ) (25.2 )% Amortization of intangible assets 23,514 12.7 % 23,514 12.8 % — — % Total operating expenses 189,632 102.2 % 188,907 103.1 % 725 0.4 % Income (loss) from operations (4,032 ) (2.2 )% (5,749 ) (3.1 )% 1,717 (29.9 )% Interest expense 17,951 9.7 % 16,891 9.2 % 1,060 6.3 % Other (income) expense, net (566 ) (0.3 )% (53 ) — % (513 ) 967.9 % Income (loss) before income taxes (21,417 ) (11.5 )% (22,587 ) (12.3 )% 1,170 (5.2 )% Income tax (benefit) expense (71 ) — % (44 ) — % (27 ) 61.4 % Net income (loss) $ (21,346 ) (11.5 )% $ (22,543 ) (12.3 )% $ 1,197 (5.3 )% Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (12,130 ) (6.5 )% (13,364 ) (7.3 )% 1,234 (9.2 )% Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc. $ (9,216 ) (5.0 )% $ (9,179 ) (5.0 )% $ (37 ) 0.4 % Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock — basic and diluted $ (1.04 ) $ (1.12 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and diluted 9,715 8,965 Non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA $ 22,780 $ 20,571 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,894 $ 28,778 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.5 % 15.7 %

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three months ended Mar. 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 185,600 $ 183,158 Net income (loss) (21,346 ) (22,543 ) Interest expense 17,951 16,891 Income tax expense (benefit) (71 ) (44 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 26,246 26,267 EBITDA 22,780 20,571 Share-based compensation expense (benefit)(1) 1,783 6,584 Legal fees(2) 503 1,623 Severance costs(3) 1,828 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,894 $ 28,778 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.5 % 15.7 %

(1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense (benefit) relating to equity awards as well as share-based compensation expense (benefit) relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash.

(2) Represents legal fees, settlement accruals and other expenses related to certain litigation, Credit Agreement amendments and other non-routine legal or regulatory matters

(3) Represents severance costs and associated fees associated with a reduction in workforce.



The following table summarizes net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the Non-Encompass BPO Services for the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three months ended Mar. 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 185,600 $ 183,158 Exit of Non-Encompass BPO Services — (6,794 ) Net revenues excluding Non-Encompass BPO Services 185,600 176,364 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,894 $ 28,778 Exit of Non-Encompass BPO Services — (1,402 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding Non-Encompass BPO Services $ 26,894 $ 27,376 Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Non-Encompass BPO Services 14.5 % 15.5 %

The following table sets forth the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three months ended Mar. 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,894 $ 28,778 Beginning commissions receivable 911,697 1,031,433 Beginning commissions payable (321,987 ) (375,141 ) Beginning net contract assets 589,710 656,292 Ending commissions receivable 843,127 936,804 Ending commissions payable (296,549 ) (329,435 ) Ending net contract assets 546,578 607,369 (Increase)/decrease in contract assets 43,132 48,923 Cash Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,026 $ 77,701

The table below depicts the disaggregation of revenue and is consistent with how the Company evaluates its financial performance (unaudited):



Three months ended Mar. 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Medicare Revenue Agency Revenue Commission Revenue(1) $ 79,733 $ 97,531 Partner Marketing and Other Revenue 19,391 27,124 Total Agency Revenue 99,124 124,655 Non-Agency Revenue 85,902 44,972 Total Medicare Revenue 185,026 169,627 Other Revenue Non-Encompass BPO Services Revenue — 6,794 Other Revenue 574 6,737 Total Other Revenue 574 13,531 Total Net Revenues $ 185,600 $ 183,158

(1) Commission revenue excludes commissions generated through the Company’s Non-Encompass BPO Services as well as from the sale of individual and family plan insurance products.



The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense (benefit) by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three months ended Mar. 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Marketing and advertising $ 76 $ 66 Customer care and enrollment 324 604 Technology 239 767 General and administrative(1) 1,144 5,147 Total share-based compensation expense (benefit) $ 1,783 $ 6,584

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, share-based compensation expense includes expense related to the stock appreciation rights (“SARs”), which are liability classified awards.

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,818 $ 90,809 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6 in 2024 and $27 in 2023 9,226 250 Commissions receivable - current 269,799 336,215 Prepaid expense and other current assets 20,254 49,166 Total current assets 397,097 476,440 Commissions receivable - non-current 573,328 575,482 Operating lease ROU asset 21,008 21,995 Other long-term assets 2,118 2,256 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net 28,667 26,843 Intangible assets, net 373,040 396,554 Total assets $ 1,395,258 $ 1,499,570 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,773 $ 17,705 Accrued liabilities 66,595 86,254 Commissions payable - current 94,896 118,732 Short-term operating lease liability 5,309 5,797 Deferred revenue 38,723 52,403 Current portion of long-term debt 75,000 75,000 Other current liabilities 13,707 14,122 Total current liabilities 300,003 370,013 Non-current liabilities: Commissions payable - non-current 201,653 203,255 Long-term operating lease liability 38,198 39,547 Long-term debt, net of current portion 410,324 422,705 Other non-current liabilities 9,247 9,095 Total non-current liabilities 659,422 674,602 Commitments and Contingencies Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock — $0.0000 par value; 50 shares authorized; 50 shares issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Liquidation preference of $51.9 million and $50.9 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 50,193 49,302 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock – $0.0000 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 10,160 and 9,823 shares issued; 9,898 and 9,651 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 1 1 Class B common stock – $0.0000 par value; 615,987 and 616,018 shares authorized; 12,783 and 12,814 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 1 1 Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized (including 50 shares of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock authorized and 200 shares of Series A-1 convertible preferred stock authorized); 50 shares issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. — — Series A-1 convertible preferred stock— $0.0001 par value; 200 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. — — Treasury stock – at cost; 262 and 173 shares of Class A common stock as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3,582 ) (2,640 ) Additional paid-in capital 659,080 654,059 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (129 ) (127 ) Accumulated deficit (429,496 ) (420,280 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc. 225,875 231,014 Non-controlling interests 159,765 174,639 Total stockholders’ equity 385,640 405,653 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 1,395,258 $ 1,499,570

The following table sets forth the net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the periods presented (unaudited):

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Three months ended Mar. 31, Trailing Twelve Months ended Mar. 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ 12,512 $ 20,479 $ 101,174 $ 26,897

In addition to traditional financial metrics, we rely upon certain business and operating metrics to evaluate our business performance and facilitate our operations. Below are the most relevant business and operating metrics, besides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Adjusted EBITDA for our single operating and reportable segment.



The following tables set forth the reconciliations of Medicare Revenue per Submission, Operating Expense per Submission, and Gross Margin per Submission to Sales per Submission, Cost Per Submission, and Adjusted Gross Margin per Submission for the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2024 2023 Sales per Submission Medicare Revenue per Submission $ 856 $ 794 Sales per Submission $ 856 $ 794 Cost per Submission Operating Expense per Submission $ 877 $ 884 Indirect operating expenses(1) (235 ) (261 ) Exit of Non-Encompass BPO Services — (25 ) Share-based compensation expense(2) (2 ) (6 ) Cost per Submission $ 640 $ 592 Gross Margin per Submission(3) $ (21 ) $ (90 ) Adjusted Gross Margin per Submission(4) $ 216 $ 202

(1) Indirect operating expenses include technology, general and administrative, amortization of intangible assets, operating lease impairment charges and restructuring and other related charges.

(2) Share-based compensation expense included within marketing and advertising expenses and customer care and enrollment expenses.

(3) Medicare Revenue per Submission less Operating Expense per Submission.

(4) Sales per Submission less Cost per Submission.

The following table presents the number of Submissions for the periods presented (unaudited):

Submissions Three months ended Mar. 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change 216,148 213,645 2,503 1.2 %

The following table presents the Sales per Submission for the periods presented (unaudited):

Sales Per Submission Three months ended Mar. 31, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change $ 856 $ 794 $ 62 7.8 %

The following are our Sales/Cost of Submission, Cost of Submission (in thousands) and Cost Per Submission for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited):