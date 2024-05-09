Automotive Brake Fluid Market To Reach USD 1.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing demand for automotive brake fluids has been encouraging in the past. Future projections indicate a preference for eco-friendly alternatives and sustainable oil products.

The automotive brake fluid market is witnessing significant opportunities propelled by the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Manufacturers are directing their efforts towards developing eco-friendly and bio-based brake fluids to mitigate the environmental impact of vehicles. Bio-based brake fluids, sourced from renewable materials such as plant oils, emerge as a sustainable alternative to conventional petroleum-based fluids. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been actively supporting research and development endeavors in bio-based products, including automotive fluids, through its BioPreferred program. This initiative aims to boost the utilization of renewable agricultural materials and reduce dependence on petroleum.

As consumer preferences increasingly gravitate towards environmentally friendly products and governments advocate for sustainable practices, the demand for eco-friendly and bio-based brake fluids is poised to escalate. This shift is expected to unlock new opportunities in the market, driving further innovation and adoption of sustainable solutions in the automotive sector.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/44AZ8aR

Segmentation Overview:

The automotive brake fluid market has been segmented into type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Passenger cars are the leading segment for a vehicle type and are projected to retain a leading share.

Passenger cars are the largest segment in the automotive brake fluid market by vehicle type. They account for the majority of vehicles on the road globally, and their production and sales volumes significantly outpace those of commercial vehicles and other vehicle types.

DOT-4 Glycol accounted for a massive growth in 2023.

In 2023, DOT-4 Glycol was the largest segment in the automotive brake fluid market. DOT-4 brake fluids are widely used in modern vehicles due to their higher boiling points and better performance than DOT-3 fluids. The increased adoption of advanced braking systems, such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC), has further driven the demand for DOT-4 brake fluids.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/44xRjCW

Automotive Brake Fluid Market Report Highlights:

The automotive brake fluid market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032.

The rise in demand for high-performance vehicles drives the automotive brake fluids market.

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, has been the largest market for automotive brake fluids in recent years.

Some prominent players in the automotive brake fluid market report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Castrol Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), Total S.A., BP p.l.c., Royal Dutch Shell plc, PetroChina Company Limited, BASF SE, MOTUL, and CCI Corporation.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3UwwNOE

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Mobile Robotics Market 2024 to 2032

Wiper Systems Market 2024 to 2032

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market 2024 to 2032

Precision Farming Market 2024 to 2032

Advanced Process Control Market 2024 to 2032