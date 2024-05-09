South Africa Retail Telecommunications Devices Industry Report 2024: High Revenue Share from Mobile Services, Presence of Global Smartphone Manufacturers, 5G Rollout and Expansion

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Telecommunications and Retail of Devices in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the South African telecommunications industry and the market for mobile electronic devices. It focuses on telephony, internet and mobile broadband (wireless internet), and the relevant supporting infrastructure.

It provides comprehensive information on telephony and internet access, telecoms revenue, capex, the fibre optic network, mobile fixed and broadband subscriptions, network traffic, subscribers and prices. There is also information on the major players, corporate actions, influencing factors and technology and innovation.

Customer demands in the telecommunications industry are evolving rapidly, characterized by the need for seamless connectivity, competitive pricing, personalized experiences, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service. This shift is driving the industry forward, with factors such as the expansion of the mobile subscriber base, growing 4G subscriptions, projected growth in 5G service adoption, increasing mobile internet subscriptions, and rising mobile data average revenue per user playing key roles.

Additionally, fixed broadband service revenue is expected to rise, fueled by robust growth in fiber to the home subscriptions and strong expansion in fixed wireless lines. The increasing demand for mobile data, digital transformation efforts, and the aim to bridge the digital divide further contribute to the need for network expansion to meet growing subscriber needs.

There are profiles of 61 companies including major players MTN and Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain, fibre companies such as Vumatel, Afrihost and FibreCo and cellphone companies including Huawei and Samsung.

Introduction

South Africa has a well-established and competitive telecommunications industry, with major players including the MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C and Rain.

About 60% of industry revenue is earned from mobile services (data, voice and messaging).

The country has a high mobile penetration rate, with a significant portion of the population owning mobile phones.

There has been significant telecommunications infrastructure development, with the expansion of 4G and the deployment of 5G networks.

The retail market for electronic devices, particularly smartphones, is robust.

The growth of ecommerce has affected the retail sector, as many consumers prefer to purchase devices online.

Global smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and Huawei have a significant presence.

Key Trends

5G rollout and expansion.

Advancements in camera technology.

Asian smartphone brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi and others are gaining traction.

Digital transformation and integrating technologies like AI and machine learning.

Ecommerce dominance.

Expanding mobile accessories market, such as cases, chargers, wearables.

Fibre-optic network expansion.

Focus on sustainability

Growth in smartphone adoption with a focus on mid-range devices.

Improved network security and resilience.

Increased demand for data and digital services, including mobile internet, streaming and apps.

Introduction of foldable devices.

Mobile financial services, including mobile banking and digital payment solutions.

Regulatory developments relating to spectrum allocation and licensing.

Remote work and the need for reliable connectivity, cloud services and video conferencing.

Smart city projects, including smart infrastructure, IoT applications and data-driven urban planning.

Opportunities

5G network expansion, including deployment of infrastructure and services.

Affordable smartphone access.

Collaboration with local content providers and customisation for local preferences.

Cybersecurity services.

Deployment of IoT technologies, intelligent infrastructure and data analytics for urban development.

Digital inclusion initiatives and rural connectivity projects.

Ecommerce partnerships.

Fibre-optic network deployment.

Local manufacturing initiatives.

Mobile financial services and fintech.

Challenges

Affordability and access.

Affordability and market saturation of mobile devices.

Competition dynamics pose challenges for newer entrants.

Competition from new entrants and alternative service providers, such as over-the-top platforms and services and mobile virtual network operators.

Consumer privacy concerns.

Digital divide.

Ecommerce challenges such as cybersecurity threats, fraud and logistical issues.

High cost of internet and data

Highly competitive industry.

Infrastructure investment and development including coverage to rural and underserved areas, and the need to upgrade the existing LTE/4G infrastructure.

Maintaining consistent and high-quality service is an ongoing challenge, including network congestion, downtime and service disruptions.

Network security concerns.

Regulatory complexity.

Spectrum availability and allocation challenges.

Supply chain disruptions.

Technological obsolescence.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Electricity Supply

6.6. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.7. Government Support

6.8. New Spectrum

6.9. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Annexure 1 - Industry Legislation

Appendix 1 - Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

Telecommunications

Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd

Altron TMT (Pty) Ltd

ATC South Africa Services (Pty) Ltd

Bitco Telecoms (Pty) Ltd

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

Bridging Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd

Celcom Group (Pty) Ltd

Cell C Ltd

Cybersmart (Pty) Ltd

Dark Fibre Africa (Pty) Ltd

Datapro (Pty) Ltd

Datatec Ltd

Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd

DNI-4PL Contracts (Pty) Ltd

Ekasi Fibre (Pty) Ltd

EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd

FibreCo Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd

Fibrepoynt (Pty) Ltd

FirstRand Bank Ltd

FoneWorx (Pty) Ltd

Frogfoot Networks (Pty) Ltd

Gateway Communications (Pty) Ltd

Huge TNS (Pty) Ltd

Ignition Telecoms Investments (Pty) Ltd

IHS Towers South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

Liquid Telecommunications South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Metro Fibre Networx (Pty) Ltd

Mr Price Mobile (Pty) Ltd

MTN Group Ltd

MVN-X (Pty) Ltd

Nokia Solutions and Networks South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nokia South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Rain GTM (Pty) Ltd

Reunert Ltd

SEACOM South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sentech SOC Ltd

SGT Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)

Swiftnet SOC Ltd

Telemasters Holdingsc Ltd

Telkom SA SOC Ltd

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd

Too Much WiFi (Pty) Ltd

Truteq Wireless (Pty) Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

Vox Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd

Vumatel (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Devices

Cell C Ltd

Cellucity (Pty) Ltd

Core Computer Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

DNI-4PL Contracts (Pty) Ltd

FirstRand Bank Ltd

Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd

KNR Flatrock (Pty) Ltd

Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd

Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Mr Price Mobile (Pty) Ltd

MTN Group Ltd

Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

ZA Online Store (Pty) Ltd

ZTE Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/143544

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.