Global Carbon Nanomaterials Markets Report 2024-2033 with Profiles of 590+ Leading Producers/Suppliers

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials 2024-2033 provides a comprehensive analysis of advanced carbon nanomaterials including graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, graphene quantum dots, and nanomaterials from carbon capture and utilization. The report examines global demand, production capacities, pricing, main producers, and applications across major end-user markets such as electronics, energy storage, membranes, coatings, polymers, biomedical devices, and sensors.

Carbon possesses different allotropic forms (graphite and diamond) and has the capability to generate a range of nanostructures including graphene single sheets, single and multiwalled carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, graphene quantum dots, fullerenes, and nanodiamonds. Due to their unique structural dimensions and excellent mechanical, electrical, thermal, optical and chemical propertiescarbon-based nanomaterials are widely utilized in many sectors.

Regional demand across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World is forecast from 2018 to 2034 for graphene and other key nanomaterials. The report profiles over 590 leading producers, highlighting their products, production methods, capacities, pricing, and target markets.

Multiple alternative 2D materials beyond graphene are analyzed including boron nitride, MXenes, transition metal dichalcogenides, black phosphorus, graphitic carbon nitride, germanene, graphdiyne, graphane, rhenium diselenide, silicene, stanene, antimonene and indium selenide. Latest developments in carbon capture and utilization for producing carbon nanomaterials are assessed as well as progress with graphene/nanomaterial-enhanced batteries, biosensors, electronics, catalysts, polymer composites, and filters/membranes.

Report contents include:

Global demand forecasts for graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, fullerenes, nanodiamonds to 2034

Assessment of graphene types - production capacities, pricing, producers, applications

Analysis of carbon nanotube types - capacities, pricing, producers, end markets

Review of carbon nanofiber synthesis methods and market opportunities

Fullerene product analysis, pricing, demand, producers, technology readiness

Evaluation of nanodiamond types, production methods pricing, demand, main producers

Emerging opportunities in graphene quantum dots - synthesis, pricing, applications

Role of carbon capture in producing carbon nanomaterials

Analysis of properties, production and applications of 2D materials beyond graphene - hexagonal boron nitride, MXenes, transition metal dichalcogenides, black phosphorus etc.

Regional demand forecasts across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World

Impact of graphene and nanomaterials on batteries, electronics, membranes, coatings

Assessment of technology readiness levels for different nanomaterials by application

Profiles of 590+ leading producers/suppliers of carbon nanomaterials.

Companies profiled include

BeDimensional

BestGraphene

Black Swan Graphene

DexMat

Graphenest

Graphene Leaders Canada

Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited

HydroGraph Clean Power

JEIO

Kumho Petrochemical

KB Element

LG Chem

Nano Diamond Battery

Novusterra

OCSiAl

Paragraf

Zeon Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 THE ADVANCED CARBON NANOMATERIALS MARKET

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Role of advanced carbon nanomaterials in the green transition



2 GRAPHENE

2.1 Types of graphene

2.2 Properties

2.3 Graphene market challenges

2.4 Graphene producers

2.4.1 Production capacities

2.5 Price and price drivers

2.5.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

2.5.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

2.5.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

2.5.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

2.5.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

2.5.6 Graphene ink

2.6 Global demand 2018-2034, tons

2.6.1 Global demand by graphene material (tons)

2.6.2 Global demand by end user market

2.6.3 Graphene market, by region

2.6.4 Global graphene revenues, by market, 2018-2034

2.7 Company profiles (360 company profiles)

3 CARBON NANOTUBES

3.1 Properties

3.1.1 Comparative properties of CNTs

3.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

3.2.1 Applications and TRL

3.2.2 Producers

3.2.2.1 Production capacities

3.2.3 Price and price drivers

3.2.4 Global market demand

3.2.5 Company profiles 364 (140 company profiles)

3.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

3.3.1 Properties

3.3.2 Applications

3.3.3 Prices

3.3.4 Production capacities

3.3.5 Global market demand

3.3.6 Company profiles 485 (16 company profiles)

3.4 Other types

3.4.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

3.4.2 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

3.4.3 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

3.4.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

3.4.5 Carbon Onions

3.4.6 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

3.4.7 Companies (6 company profiles)

4 CARBON NANOFIBERS

4.1 Properties

4.2 Synthesis

4.2.1 Chemical vapor deposition

4.2.2 Electrospinning

4.2.3 Template-based

4.2.4 From biomass

4.3 Markets

4.3.1 Batteries

4.3.2 Supercapacitors

4.3.3 Fuel cells

4.3.4 CO2 capture

4.4 Companies (10 company profiles)

5 FULLERENES

5.1 Properties

5.2 Products

5.3 Markets and applications

5.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

5.5 Global market demand

5.6 Prices

5.7 Producers (20 company profiles)

6 NANODIAMONDS

6.1 Types

6.1.1 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

6.2 Applications

6.3 Price and price drivers

6.4 Global demand 2018-2033, tonnes

6.5 Company profiles (30 company profiles)

7 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

7.1 Comparison to quantum dots

7.2 Properties

7.3 Synthesis

7.3.1 Top-down method

7.3.2 Bottom-up method

7.4 Applications

7.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

7.6 Graphene quantum dot producers (9 company profiles)

8 CARBON NANOMATERIALS FROM CARBON CAPTURE AND UTILIZATION

8.1 CO2 capture from point sources

8.1.1 Transportation

8.1.2 Global point source CO2 capture capacities

8.1.3 By source

8.1.4 By endpoint

8.2 Main carbon capture processes

8.2.1 Materials

8.2.2 Post-combustion

8.2.3 Oxy-fuel combustion

8.2.4 Liquid or supercritical CO2: Allam-Fetvedt Cycle

8.2.5 Pre-combustion

8.3 Carbon separation technologies

8.3.1 Absorption capture

8.3.2 Adsorption capture

8.3.3 Membranes

8.3.4 Liquid or supercritical CO2 (Cryogenic) capture

8.3.5 Chemical Looping-Based Capture

8.3.6 Calix Advanced Calciner

8.3.7 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)

8.3.8 Comparison of key separation technologies

8.3.9 Electrochemical conversion of CO2

8.4 Direct air capture (DAC)

8.5 Companies (4 company profiles)

9 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

9.1 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials

9.2 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS

9.2.1 Top-down exfoliation

9.2.2 Bottom-up synthesis

9.3 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS

9.3.1 Hexagonal boron-nitride (h-BN)/Boron nitride nanosheets (BNNSs)

9.3.2 MXenes

9.3.3 Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD)

9.3.4 Borophene

9.3.5 Phosphorene/ Black phosphorus

9.3.6 Graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4)

9.3.7 Germanene

9.3.8 Graphdiyne

9.3.9 Graphane

9.3.10 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

9.3.11 Silicene

9.3.12 Stanene/tinene

9.3.13 Antimonene

9.3.14 Indium selenide

9.3.15 Layered double hydroxides (LDH)

9.4 2D MATERIALS PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES (19 company profiles)

10 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

10.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

11 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w4asp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.