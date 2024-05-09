Global Chemical Plastics Recycling and Dissolution Industry Research 2024-2040 with Profiles of 160+ Technology Developers, Equipment Manufacturers, Chemical Producers, and Waste Management Companies

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Chemical Recycling and Dissolution of Plastics 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report begins by examining the global production and use of plastics, highlighting the importance of this material in modern society, as well as the issues associated with its widespread adoption. It delves into the rise of bio-based and biodegradable plastics, as well as the growing problem of plastic pollution and the policy and regulatory responses shaping the industry.

The global plastics industry is facing a growing challenge - the need to address the environmental impact of plastic waste. As traditional waste management methods struggle to keep pace, advanced chemical recycling and dissolution technologies have emerged as a crucial solution to transform the industry towards a more sustainable, circular model. This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving landscape of chemical recycling and dissolution, offering stakeholders a roadmap to navigate this transformative shift.

At the heart of this report lies a detailed analysis of the advanced chemical recycling market, exploring the key drivers and trends that are propelling its growth. The report tracks the industry's dynamic developments, funding, and capacity expansions from 2020 to 2024, painting a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape.

A critical comparative analysis of mechanical and chemical recycling is presented, underscoring the advantages and limitations of each approach. The report then provides an in-depth forecast of global polymer demand segmented by recycling technology, polymer type, and geographic region, offering stakeholders valuable insights to guide their strategic decision-making.

The report delves into the various advanced recycling technologies, including pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, and depolymerization, providing a thorough examination of their technical attributes, applications, market forecasts, and leading industry players. It also explores emerging trends, such as the recycling of thermoset materials and the chemical recycling of textiles, highlighting the industry's continuous evolution.

For each technology, the report provides a technical overview, market forecasts, SWOT analysis, and the leading industry players and their current and planned capacities. Additionally, the report explores emerging advanced recycling approaches, including hydrothermal cracking, microwave-assisted pyrolysis, plasma technologies, and the recycling of thermoset materials and carbon fibers, highlighting the continued innovation in this dynamic market.

The report projects the global demand for chemically recycled plastics to grow significantly, outpacing the growth of mechanically recycled plastics in key applications. This trajectory is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced recycling technologies, the need for higher-quality recycled content, and the rising demand for sustainable materials across diverse industries.

The global demand for chemically recycled plastics is analyzed across key regions, including Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. The report provides detailed forecasts of polymer demand by recycling technology for each region, equipping stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the geographic dynamics shaping the industry.

The report examines the life cycle assessments of advanced chemical recycling processes, comparing the environmental impacts and resource efficiency with traditional virgin plastic production and mechanical recycling. This analysis empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions and communicate the sustainability benefits of their products. The report also addresses the key challenges facing the advanced chemical recycling market, including technological limitations, feedstock availability, regulatory hurdles, and economic barriers, providing a balanced perspective on the industry's growth trajectory.

The report concludes with an extensive company profiling section, featuring over 160 leading players in the chemical recycling and dissolution market. This comprehensive industry landscape covers the technology developers, equipment manufacturers, chemical producers, and waste management companies driving the transformation of the plastics value chain. Each company profile provides detailed information on the organization's technology, capacity, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, equipping stakeholders with the necessary insights to identify potential partners, competitors, and investment opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.5.1 Biodegradability

3.5.2 Compostability

3.6 Plastic pollution

3.7 Policy and regulations

3.8 The circular economy

3.9 Plastic recycling

3.9.1 Mechanical recycling

3.9.2 Advanced recycling (molecular recycling, chemical recycling)

3.10 Life cycle assessment

4 CHEMICAL RECYCLING MARKET

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2 Industry news, funding and developments 2020-2024

4.3 Capacities

4.4 Mechanical vs. Chemical Recycling

4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.5.1 PE

4.5.2 PP

4.5.3 PET

4.5.4 PS

4.5.5 Nylon

4.5.6 Others

4.6 Mechanical vs chemical recycled packaging consumption by material, 2024-2040

4.6.1 PET

4.6.2 HDPE

4.6.3 LDPE

4.6.4 PP

4.6.5 PS

4.7 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region

4.8 Chemically recycled plastic products

4.9 Market map

4.10 Value chain

4.11 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes

4.11.1 PE

4.11.2 PP

4.11.3 PET

4.12 Recycled plastic yield and cost

4.12.1 Plastic yield of each chemical recycling technologies

4.12.2 Prices

4.13 Market challenges

5 CHEMICAL RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Applications

5.2 Pyrolysis

5.2.1 Feedstocks

5.2.2 Non-catalytic

5.2.3 Catalytic

5.2.4 SWOT analysis

5.2.5 Market forecast by polymer type

5.2.6 Companies and capacities

5.3 Gasification

5.3.2 Market forecast by polymer type

5.3.3 SWOT analysis

5.3.4 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.4 Dissolution

5.5 Depolymerisation

5.5.1 Hydrolysis

5.5.2 Enzymolysis

5.5.3 Methanolysis

5.5.4 Glycolysis

5.5.5 Aminolysis

5.5.6 Market forecast by polymer type

5.5.7 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

5.6.1 Hydrothermal cracking

5.6.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming

5.6.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis

5.6.4 Plasma pyrolysis

5.6.5 Plasma gasification

5.6.6 Supercritical fluids

5.6.7 Carbon fiber recycling

5.6.8 PHA chemical recycling

5.7 Advanced recycling of thermoset materials

5.7.1 Thermal recycling

5.7.2 Solvolysis

5.7.3 Catalyzed Glycolysis

5.7.4 Alcoholysis and Hydrolysis

5.7.5 Ionic liquids

5.7.6 Supercritical fluids

5.7.7 Plasma

5.7.8 Companies

5.8 Chemical recycling of textiles

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Commercial activity

6 COMPANY PROFILES (169 Included)

