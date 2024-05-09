Parsons To Design Advanced Rapid Transit System in San Antonio

CHANTILLY, Va., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority (VIA) to complete final design of the Advanced Rapid Transit (ART) program for the VIA Rapid Green Line in San Antonio, Texas. The $20 million, five-year contract represents new work for the company.

“San Antonio’s ART program is an innovative approach to improving community connectivity,” said Sean Tenney, vice president and Texas Regional Manager for Parsons. “This modern public transportation solution is designed to move more people faster and farther – helping support economic growth as the City of San Antonio continues to grow at a rapid pace.”

The project, with an estimated capital cost of more than $400 million, is receiving funding from a variety of sources, including the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) New Starts Capital Improvement Grant (CIG) as well as local funding sources.

The 12-mile VIA Rapid Green Line will include 26 new stations and connect major employment and residential centers, including the San Antonio International Airport, through Downtown and south to the historic missions area. ART systems deliver fast, frequent, reliable public transit by dedicating bus lanes outside of regular traffic, utilizing bus-friendly traffic signals, and offering off-board fare collection options for faster boarding.

Parsons’ rail and transit experts have been connecting Texas for more than 50 years and have paved the way for numerous rapid transit projects with a proven track record of quality and experience around the United States.

