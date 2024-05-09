Endeavour Silver Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT (1PM EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. All dollar amounts are in US dollars ($).

“We are pleased to report a solid start to the year with consolidated production and operating costs meeting expectations,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “Guanacevi continues to perform well, generating operating cash flow which we are reinvesting in the business. The higher precious metal prices will further enhance our cash flow, as we advance Terronera towards commissioning in late 2024.”

Q1 2024 Highlights

Production Tracking Towards Upper Range of Guidance: 1,460,006 ounces (oz) of silver and 10,133 oz of gold for 2.3 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) ( 1) .

1,460,006 ounces (oz) of silver and 10,133 oz of gold for 2.3 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) . Strong Revenue from Higher Realized Prices : $63.7 million from the sale of 1,756,094 oz of silver and 10,880 oz of gold at average realized prices of $23.47 per oz silver and $2,114 per oz gold.

: $63.7 million from the sale of 1,756,094 oz of silver and 10,880 oz of gold at average realized prices of $23.47 per oz silver and $2,114 per oz gold. Cash Flow : $10.2 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes ( 2) , a decrease of 18% from Q1 2023.

: $10.2 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes , a decrease of 18% from Q1 2023. Operating Costs: Cash costs ( 2) of $13.19 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs ( 2 ) of $21.44 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Cash costs ( 2) and all-in sustaining costs were below guidance mostly due to a higher gold by-product credit.

Cash costs of $13.19 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs of $21.44 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Cash costs and all-in sustaining costs were below guidance mostly due to a higher gold by-product credit. Balance Sheet: Cash position of $34.9 million and working capital ( 2) of $56.4 million. Cash decreased as funds were spent on development activities at Terronera. The Company raised gross proceeds of $38.9 million through issuances, primarily to fund the activities at Terronera.

Cash position of $34.9 million and working capital of $56.4 million. Cash decreased as funds were spent on development activities at Terronera. The Company raised gross proceeds of $38.9 million through issuances, primarily to fund the activities at Terronera. Drawdown on Terronera Senior Secured Debt Facility: Subsequent to quarter end, the company announced the first drawdown of $60 million of the $120 million senior secured debt facility and executed hedge contract terms (see news release dated April 10, 2024).

Subsequent to quarter end, the company announced the first drawdown of $60 million of the $120 million senior secured debt facility and executed hedge contract terms (see news release dated April 10, 2024). Construction Continues on Schedule at the Terronera Mine: Overall project progress reached 53% and the project remains on track for commissioning in Q4 2024. Construction activities are advancing with a focus on mechanical and vertical installation (see news release dated April 23, 2024).





Financial Overview

Q1 2024 Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change Production Silver ounces produced 1,460,006 1,623,545 (10%) Gold ounces produced 10,133 9,342 8% Payable silver ounces produced 1,450,308 1,608,212 (10%) Payable gold ounces produced 9,948 9,184 8% Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 2,270,677 2,370,905 (4%) Cash costs per silver ounce(2) 13.19 11.12 19% Total production costs per ounce(2)) 18.90 15.43 23% All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2) 21.44 20.16 6% Processed tonnes 221,794 211,073 5% Direct operating costs per tonne(2) 145.75 132.11 10% Direct costs per tonne(2) 181.77 169.49 7% Financial Revenue ($ millions) 63.7 55.5 15% Silver ounces sold 1,756,094 1,667,408 5% Gold ounces sold 10,880 9,126 19% Realized silver price per ounce 23.47 23.16 1% Realized gold price per ounce 2,114 1,917 10% Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (1.2) 6.5 (118%) Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($ millions)(2) (0.2) 4.5 (104%) Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 11.7 16.0 (27%) Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions)(2) 20.6 22.4 (8%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2) 10.2 12.5 (18%) EBITDA ($ millions)(2) 13.5 19.4 (30%) Working capital ($ millions)(2) 56.4 92.8 (39%) Shareholders Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($) (0.01) 0.03 (133%) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)(2) (0.00) 0.02 (100%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2) 0.04 0.07

(43%) Weighted average shares outstanding 227,503,581 190,274,768 20%

(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 Ag:Au ratio.

(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, revenue, net of $0.5 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 15% to $63.7 million (Q1 2023: $55.5 million).

Gross sales of $64.2 million in Q1 2024 represented a 14% increase over the $56.1 million in Q1 2023. Silver oz sold increased by 5%, driven by a net decrease in finished goods silver ounces available for sale as at March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, offset by lower silver production. There was a 1% increase in the realized silver price, together with the higher silver oz sold resulting in an 7% increase in gross silver revenue. Gold oz sold increased by 19% with a 10% increase in the realized gold price, resulting in a 31% increase in gross gold revenue. During the period, the Company sold 1,756,094 oz silver and 10,880 oz gold for average realized prices of $23.47 and $2,114 per oz, respectively, compared to Q1 2023 sales of 1,667,408 oz silver and 9,126 oz gold for average realized prices of $23.16 and $1,917 per oz, respectively. In Q1 2024, London spot prices for silver and gold averaged $23.36 and $2,072, respectively.

After cost of sales of $52.1 million (Q1 2023 - $39.5 million), an increase of 32%, mine operating earnings were $11.7 million (Q1 2023 - $16.0 million). The cost of sales in Q1 2024 was impacted by higher labour, power and consumables costs as the Company continued to experience inflationary pressures. . Additionally direct costs were impacted by lower grades in Guanaceví compared to Q1 2023, and higher depreciation costs.

The Company had operating earnings of $3.3 million (Q1 2023: $6.9 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $4.3 million (Q1 2023: $4.2 million) and general and administrative costs of $4.0 million (Q1 2023: $4.9 million). Exploration and evaluation costs were consistent with the same period in 2023, and related primarily to costs for Terronera that are not eligible for capitalization as a cost of building the project, such as social, environmental and management oversight. Exploration costs were also incurred at the Pitarrilla project and, to a lesser extent, brownfields exploration at Bolanitos and desktop evaluation work at Guanacevi. General and administrative costs decreased primarily due to investment in a new ERP system during 2023.

Earnings before income taxes were $4.2 million (Q1 2023: $12.5 million) after finance costs of $0.3 million (Q1 2023: $0.4 million), a foreign exchange gain of $1.2 million (Q1 2023: $1.9 million), and investment and other income of $0.0 million (Q1 2023: $4.0 million). The decrease in earnings before income taxes was driven by the unrealized gain on marketable securities and warrants of $3.1 million recorded in the 2023 comparative period compared to $0.9 million unrealized gain in Q1 2024.

The Company realized net loss for the period of $1.2 million (Q1 2023: net earnings $6.5 million) after an income tax expense of $5.4 million (Q1 2023: $6.1 million). Current income tax expense increased to $5.6 million (Q1 2023 - $4.4 million) and deferred income tax recovery of $0.2 million (Q1 2023: deferred tax expense of $1.7 million). Taxable profits are incurred at Guanacevi and changes in deferred income taxes are derived from changes in temporary timing differences between deductions for accounting versus deductions for tax.

Direct operating costs(2) on a per tonne basis increased to $145.75, up 10% compared with Q1 2023 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví from ongoing ventilation and water management challenges affecting productivity, as well as ongoing inflationary pressure on costs.

Consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits, increased to $13.19 primarily due to the higher direct costs per tonne, lower grade achieved at Guanaceví offset by a higher gold credit driven by higher gold production and gold sale price compared to Q1 2023. AISC increased by 6% on a per oz basis compared to Q1 2023 as a result of costs being allocated over fewer ounces produced, offset in part by lower sustaining capex.

The complete financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Galina Meleger, VP of Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at gmeleger@edrsilver.com

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s Q1 2024 financial results today at 1:00pm Eastern time (EDT).

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024 Time: 10:00am Pacific (PDT) / 1:00pm Eastern (EDT) Telephone: Canada & US +1-844-763-8274 International +1-647-484-8814 Replay: Canada & US +1-604-674-8052 International +1-855-669-9658 Passcode is 0771#; audio replay will be available on Company’s website



Outside of Canada and the U.S.A., the replay passcode is 0037#. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website at www.edrsilver.com .

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Contact Information

Galina Meleger, VP of Investor Relations

Tel: (877) 685 - 9775

Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 Ag:Au ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the March 31, 2024 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section “Non-IFRS Measures” in the March 31, 2024 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reconciliation of Working Capital Expressed in thousands US dollars As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Current assets $111,769 $100,773 Current liabilities 55,357 58,244 Working capital $56,412 $42,529



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Expressed in thousands of US dollars Three months ended March 31 (except for share numbers and per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($1,194) $6,456 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 136 1,095 Change in fair value of investments 861 (3,097) Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($197) $4,454 Basic weighted average share outstanding 227,503,581 190,274,768 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($0.00) $0.02



Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes

Expressed in thousands of US dollars Three Months Ended March 31

2024 2023 Mine operating earnings per financial statements $11,656 $16,025 Share-based compensation 79 132 Amortization and depletion 8,877 6,253 Mine operating cash flow before taxes $20,612 $22,410



Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share

Expressed in thousands of US dollars Three Months Ended March 31 (except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements $4,583 ($401) Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements (5,651) (12,902) Operating cash flow before working capital changes $10,234 $12,501 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 227,503,581 190,274,768 Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $0.04 $0.07



Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Expressed in thousands of US dollars Three Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements $1,194 $6,456 Depreciation – cost of sales 8,877 6,253 Depreciation – exploration 159 278 Depreciation – general & administration 99 62 Finance costs 135 259 Current income tax expense 5,667 4,445 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (233) 1,676 EBITDA $13,510 $19,429 Share based compensation 1,170 1,625 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 136 1,096 Change in fair value of investments 861 (3,097) Adjusted EBITDA $15,677 $19,052



Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $26,886 $9,819 $36,705 $18,145 $8,371 $26,516 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 493 493 - 656 656 Opening finished goods (7,137 ) (699 ) (7,836 ) (4,953 ) (245 ) (5,198 ) Closing finished goods 2,314 651 2,965 4,848 1,063 5,911 Direct operating costs 22,063 10,264 32,327 18,040 9,845 27,885 Royalties 6,332 76 6,408 6,471 64 6,535 Special mining duty (1) 1,521 60 1,581 1,270 85 1,355 Direct costs 29,916 10,400 40,316 25,781 9,994 35,775 By-product gold sales (10,731 ) (12,265 ) (22,996 ) (8,433 ) (9,064 ) (17,497 ) Opening gold inventory fair market value 2,909 619 3,528 2,740 354 3,094 Closing gold inventory fair market value (871 ) (815 ) (1,722 ) (2,500 ) (995 ) (3,495 ) Cash costs net of by-product 21,223 (2,097 ) 19,126 17,588 289 17,877 Depreciation 5,815 3,062 8,877 3,474 2,779 6,253 Share-based compensation 62 17 79 66 66 132 Opening finished goods depreciation (1,459 ) (197 ) (1,656 ) (862 ) (60 ) (922 ) Closing finished goods depreciation 770 219 989 1,115 355 1,470 Total production costs $26,411 $1,004 $27,415 $21,381 $3,429 $24,810





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 115,004 106,790 221,794 102,375 108,698 211,073 Payable silver ounces 1,331,735 118,573 1,450,308 1,435,604 172,608 1,608,212 Cash costs per silver ounce $15.94 ($17.69 ) $13.19 $12.25 $1.67 $11.12 Total production costs per ounce $19.83 $8.47 $18.90 $14,89 $19.87 $15.43 Direct operating costs per tonne $191.85 $96.11 $145.75 $176.21 $90.57 $132.11 Direct costs per tonne $260.13 $97.39 $181.77 $251.83 $91.94 $169.49



Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Cash costs net of by-product $21,223 ($2,097) $19,126 $17,588 $289 $17,877 Operations share-based compensation 62 17 79 66 66 132 Corporate general and administrative 2,204 801 3,005 2,616 878 3,494 Corporate share-based compensation 690 250 940 1,019 342 1,361 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 102 77 179 79 62 141 Mine site expensed exploration 122 314 436 379 313 692 Equipment loan payments 128 220 348 245 487 732 Capital expenditures sustaining 4,716 2,266 6,982 5,690 2,301 7,991 All-In-Sustaining Costs $29,247 $1,848 $31,095 $27,682 $4,738 $32,420 Growth exploration and evaluation 3,524 3,063 Growth capital expenditures 37,905 12,726 All-In-Costs $72,524 $48,209





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 115,004 106,790 221,794 102,375 108,698 211,073 Payable silver ounces 1,331,735 118,573 1,450,308 1,435,604 172,608 1,608,212 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,665,648 605,028 2,270,677 1,774,964 595,941 2,370,905 All-In Sustaining Cost per ounce $21.96 $15.59 $21.44 $19.28 $27.45 $20.16





Expressed in thousands of US dollars Three Months Ended March 31 (except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Mine site expensed exploration $436 $692 Growth exploration and development 3,524 3,063 Total exploration and development $3,960 $3,755 Exploration and development depreciation 159 278 Exploration and development share-based compensation 151 131 Exploration and development expense $4,270 $4,164



Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands of US dollars Three Months Ended March 31 (except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Capital expenditures sustaining $6,982 $7,991 Growth capital expenditures 37,905 12,726 Property, plant and equipment per Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cashflow $44,887 $20,717



Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars Three Months Ended March 31 (except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Gross silver sales $41,222 $38,620 Silver ounces sold 1,756,094 1,667,408 Realized silver price per ounces $23.47 $23.16





Expressed in thousands of US dollars Three Months Ended March 31 (except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Gross gold sales 22,996 $17,497 Gold ounces sold 10,880 9,126 Realized gold price per ounces $2,114 $1,917



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the development and financing of the Terronera Project including: anticipated timing of the project; the Company’s ability to further drawdown on the Debt Facility, estimated project economics, Terronera’s forecasted operations, costs and expenditures, and the timing and results of various related activities, Endeavour’s anticipated performance in 2024 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; satisfaction of conditions precedent to drawdown under the Debt Facility; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on the Terronera Project economics; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold, fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics as of 2024, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.