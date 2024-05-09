NOWPayments Enables Cryptocurrency Purchases of Tangem Wallets: Expanding Payment Options with BTC, ETH, USDC, and More

Victoria, Seychelles , May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOWPayments, a leading crypto payment gateway, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Tangem, the world’s leading provider of secure and easy-to-use hardware crypto wallets. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way customers engage with digital currencies by enabling the purchase of Tangem wallets using a broad spectrum of cryptocurrencies.



Responding to substantial customer demand within the Tangem community, this partnership facilitates the ability to purchase hardware wallets directly with cryptocurrency, providing a much-needed solution for enhanced transaction convenience and security.



Through this initiative, customers have the opportunity to acquire Tangem wallets using a diverse range of digital currencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, XRP, APE, SOL, TRX, MATIC, ADA, ALGO, LTC, DOGE, BCH, SHIB, DAI, and KAS. This not only meets consumer expectations for seamless transactions but also boosts the utility and adoption of these cryptocurrencies in everyday purchases.



Furthermore, this partnership significantly benefits our blockchain partners by increasing the transactional use and visibility of their tokens, thereby strengthening their position in the global crypto market.



Tangem AG is a Swiss technology company known for its remarkably simple and secure self-custodial hardware wallet. The Tangem Wallet, the size of a standard bank card, enables users to securely store, buy, swap,, transfer, and manage thousands of cryptocurrencies anywhere and anytime, while being the only owner of your private keys. Tangem is redefining the wallet experience by delivering top-level security, simplicity and accessibility.



“Our partnership with NOWPayments marks a significant milestone for Tangem, as we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of digital payments. Being able to accept payments in crypto not only expands our reach but also aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and promote the use of cryptocurrency in everyday transactions. It underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, enabling us to better serve our community and partners while driving forward the broader adoption of digital assets”.



NOWPayments and Tangem are committed to continuously developing and refining the infrastructure that supports digital currency transactions. This collaborative effort is a testament to our shared dedication to promoting a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem.



About Tangem

Tangem is a leading Swiss-based provider of secure hardware wallet solutions designed for the safekeeping and management of digital assets. Its mission is to empower individuals to take control of their digital wealth, with an emphasis on security, ease of use, and flexibility. Tangem's innovative products have garnered significant interest from investors and customers alike, driving the company's continued growth and success.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is the leading cryptocurrency payment gateway offering support for over 300 digital currencies, enabling businesses and individuals to accept crypto payments with ease. The platform stands out in the market with its low transaction fee of only 0.5%, the lowest fee on the market. Clients can directly withdraw euros to their bank accounts, enhancing the convenience and usability of the service. Each account benefits from personalized attention through a dedicated account manager and round-the-clock support, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. With NOWPayments, embracing the power of cryptocurrencies has never been easier or more accessible.



