The Judge Group Launches Center of Excellence to Accelerate Virtual Model Development of Arm-based Hardware Platforms

WAYNE, Pa., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group announced the creation of a Center of Excellence, combining Judge’s leading technology consulting, staffing, and training expertise with cutting-edge virtual hardware, helping customers accelerate IoT and machine learning development.



Arm® Virtual Hardware is a transformative offering, delivering ready-to-use models of Arm-based subsystems, SoCs and products. Arm Virtual Hardware is already being used by hundreds of software developers and runs as an application in the cloud to simplify, automate, accelerate and cost-reduce software maintenance and development processes.

The Judge Group’s new Center of Excellence will support customers with the development of new virtualized models of Arm-based hardware platforms to enable faster prototyping, implementation and deployment. Judge provides highly skilled engineering talent and technical training to help customers integrate Arm Virtual Hardware into their services or add support to their product offerings, further shortening time to market and bolstering efficiency.

“Judge understands that every industry faces its unique challenges, all of which require targeted strategic solutions,” said Brian Anderson, President of The Judge Group. “Our collaboration with Arm is the latest in a long history of Judge rising to the occasion to provide the support our clients need – in this case allowing them to unleash the power of Arm-based hardware with virtualized freedom.”

With Judge as a partner, organizations will be able to take further advantage of the latest Arm technology and developer solutions like Arm Virtual Hardware and:

Accelerate IoT and AI/ML software investments by developing software with Arm-based processors and systems in the cloud;

Increase speed to market by reducing the costs of manual testing, reducing the dependency on physical prototypes, and enhancing reliability and safety;

Gain freedom from reliance on hardware availability by scaling engineering efforts;

Leverage Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) parity in new virtual platforms to allow developers to build, integrate, test, release and deploy software faster and at scale.

“With the amount of software growing across many industries including IoT and automotive, and competition and time to market pressures ramping, virtual hardware is becoming fundamental,” said John Thompson, senior director, software and ecosystems, IoT Line of Business at Arm. “We are working closely with The Judge Group to enable more Arm partners to build next-generation, customized Arm-based solutions, at a time when accelerating development cycles has never been more critical.”

To learn more about The Judge Group's Center of Excellence, visit https://www.arm.com/partners/catalog/the-judge-group.

