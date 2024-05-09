Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the Company will participate in the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference, taking place in New York City on May 13 and 14.



On Tuesday, May 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude, and Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here and on the Company’s website under Events and Presentations. The recording will be archived and available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes three candidates currently in clinical development: an IV administered, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader, PRT3789, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT2527, and a next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, PRT3645. Prelude is also developing a potent, highly selective, orally bioavailable SMARCA2 degrader, PRT7732. The company is also collaborating with AbCellera to jointly discover, develop and commercialize up to five precision, next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) products combining AbCellera’s antibody discovery and development engine with Prelude’s expertise in medicinal chemistry and drug development. For more information, visit our website.

