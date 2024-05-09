Absorbent Paper Market Insights and Forecast 2024-2034 Featuring Analysis of International Paper, Georgia-Pacific, Essity Aktiebolag, Metso, Ahlstrom

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Absorbent Paper Market: Focus on Application, End-Use Industry, Product Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The absorbent paper sector is experiencing significant growth, propelled by increasing awareness of personal and environmental hygiene, expansion and improvements in healthcare services globally, an aging population, and increasing healthcare expenditures. Considering the optimistic scenario, the market is valued at $143.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% to reach $265.0 billion by 2034.







Despite these positive drivers, the market faces hurdles such as competition from alternative materials, fluctuations in prices, and sustainable supply of raw materials. However, the rapid urbanization and the escalation of disposable incomes in emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of demand, suggesting a vibrant future for this market as it navigates through challenges towards growing environmental concerns and increasing regulations regarding the use of disposable products.



Asia-Pacific is leading in the global absorbent paper market, largely due to the rapid urbanization and rising awareness about personal hygiene and healthcare practices in emerging economies. The Asia-Pacific region is home to a significant portion of the world's population, with countries such as China and India experiencing continuous population growth. This population expansion creates a larger consumer base for absorbent paper products, including tissues, sanitary napkins, and diapers.



Companies such as KCWW, International Paper, Georgia-Pacific, and Ahlstrom are at the forefront, offering a wide range of absorbent paper products catering to various industries and consumer needs. These companies play a crucial role in shaping the absorbent paper market globally, offering high-quality products that are essential in various aspects of daily life and industrial applications. They also invest heavily in research and development to innovate new products, improve existing products, and meet changing consumer preferences and market demands.



In North America, the absorbent paper market has been witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for hygiene products such as paper towels, tissues, and sanitary napkins. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable absorbent paper products. From economic and environmental considerations, the North America region has abundant and highly productive forests that serve as prominent hubs for the manufacturing of pulp, paper, and related forest products.

According to the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement, Inc. (NCASI), owing to the intimate connection between the pulp and paper manufacturing sector and the wealth of productive forests, North America hosts over 450 operational pulp and paper mills. The absorbent paper market in the healthcare sector of the U.S. constitutes a substantial segment within the broader hygiene and healthcare industries.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, healthcare spending in the U.S. expanded by 4.1% in 2022, totaling $4.5 trillion. This spending represented 17.3% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), underscoring the significant economic significance of the healthcare sector within the country.



The companies that are profiled in the global absorbent paper market have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

International Paper

Georgia-Pacific

Essity Aktiebolag

Metso

Ahlstrom

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $143.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $265 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3%

