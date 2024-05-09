Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:
RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
HCW BioConnect Conference
Date: Monday, May 20, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
The webcasts can be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com and will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. On July 21, 2023, YCANTH® (cantharidin), became the first treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts and external genital warts, two of the largest remaining unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.
