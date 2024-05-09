Attack Surface Management Market To Reach USD 9.1 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rise in cyber threats and their growing intensity in the digital landscape has enhanced the need for attack surface management.

The rapid digital transformation across sectors has led to an unprecedented expansion of organizations' digital footprints. The adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices, and remote work has significantly increased the potential cyber threat entry points. However, organizations are finding solace in attack surface management solutions, which provide them with crucial visibility and oversight over their ever-expanding digital assets, thereby bolstering their defense against cyber threats.

The cybersecurity landscape is constantly in flux, with threat actors deploying increasingly sophisticated and targeted attacks. The emergence of advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, and supply chain attacks has intensified the urgency for proactive defense mechanisms. In the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2021, cybersecurity failure ranks among the top ten risks confronting organizations worldwide. Consequently, businesses are channeling investments into attack surface management solutions to pinpoint and neutralize vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious entities, further stimulating market expansion.

The attack surface management market has been segmented into offering, deployment, organization size, application, and region.

Services is the fast-growing segment that is projected to retain a leading position in the forecast period.

The services segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing complexity of attack surface management and the need for expert guidance and support.

BFSI is the leading end-user segment projected to dominate in the forecast period.

Based on the market segmentation by end-user, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector held the largest market share in 2023. The BFSI industry is a prime target for cyber attackers due to the sensitive nature of financial data and the potential for substantial economic gains.

Attack Surface Management Market Report Highlights:

The attack surface management market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 27.7% by 2032.

The rapid digital transformation across industries has led to an unprecedented expansion of organizations' digital footprints. This in turn has augmented the attack surface management industry for the foreseeable future.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for attack surface management in the near future. The rapid digital transformation, increasing adoption of cloud services, and growing cyber threats are the key factors driving the market growth in this region

Some prominent players in the attack surface management market report include CyCognito, Randori, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Tenable, FireEye, Qualys, Digital Shadows, RiskIQ, Accenture, IBM, and Broadcom.

