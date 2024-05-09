Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Financial Highlights



For the three months ended March 31, 2024

Total revenue increased 7% , the same in constant currency

Net income was $96 million versus $37 million in the prior-year quarter

Operating income decreased 4% to $119 million versus $124 million in the prior-year quarter

Adjusted OIBDA increased 9% to $312 million , versus $286 million in the prior-year quarter, the same in constant currency

Cash used in operating activities increased to $31 million, versus $6 million in the prior-year quarter



NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. today announced its second-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.

“This quarter we saw a healthy, dynamic mix of hits across a range of genres, geographies, and generations,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group. “With our commitment to artist and songwriter development as our guiding principle, we continue to discover great talent, build sustainable careers, champion the value of music, and grow the catalog of tomorrow. We are positioning WMG for long term growth and look forward to delivering successful music in the second half of 2024 and beyond.”

“Our performance in the quarter was driven by an acceleration in Recorded Music subscription streaming growth and continued momentum in Music Publishing,” said Bryan Castellani, CFO, Warner Music Group. “Encouraged by the continued growth in engagement and value of music, we remain focused on delivering on our strategy and driving long-term shareholder value.”

Total WMG

Total WMG Summary Results (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 1,494 $ 1,399 7 % $ 3,242 $ 2,887 12 % Recorded Music revenue 1,189 1,143 4 % 2,634 2,382 11 % Music Publishing revenue 306 257 19 % 610 507 20 % Operating income 119 124 -4 % 473 389 22 % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 312 286 9 % 763 621 23 % Net income 96 37 — % 289 161 80 % Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities (31 ) (6 ) — % 262 203 29 % Free Cash Flow (57 ) (41 ) 39 % 207 147 41 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding this measure.

Revenue was up 6.8% (or 6.9% in constant currency). Consistent with the prior quarter, Recorded Music digital revenue growth was unfavorably impacted by the termination of the distribution agreement with BMG (the “BMG Termination”), which resulted in $22 million less revenue compared to the prior-year quarter, and a $4 million unfavorable impact within Recorded Music streaming revenue due to a renewal with one of the Company’s digital partners (the “Digital License Renewal”), which resulted in upfront revenue recognition in the prior quarter. Excluding the BMG Termination and the Digital License Renewal, total revenue was up 8.8% (or 9.0% in constant currency).

Digital revenue increased 9.9% (or 10.2% in constant currency) and streaming revenue increased 10.7% (or 11.1% in constant currency). Recorded Music streaming revenue increased 7.1% (or 7.7% in constant currency); however, adjusted for the impact of the BMG Termination and the Digital License Renewal, Recorded Music streaming revenue was up 10.5% (or 11.1% in constant currency). Music Publishing streaming revenue increased 30.3% (or 29.4% in constant currency). Revenue increases in the quarter were also driven by growth in Recorded Music licensing revenue and Music Publishing performance and synchronization revenue, partially offset by lower Recorded Music physical and artist services and expanded-rights revenue.

Operating income decreased 4.0% (or 3.3% in constant currency) from $124 million to $119 million primarily due to the factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA discussed below, as well as $95 million of restructuring and non-cash impairment charges, which includes severance costs of $46 million and an impairment loss of $50 million due to the exit of certain non-core owned and operated media properties pursuant to the Company’s restructuring plan announced in February 2024 (the “Strategic Restructuring Plan”), compared to $41 million of restructuring charges in the prior-year quarter, and $5 million of incremental expenses related to transformation initiatives and other related costs. The decrease in operating income was partially offset by lower non-cash stock-based compensation of $11 million, lower amortization expenses due to certain intangible assets becoming fully amortized of $4 million, and a $14 million net gain on a divestiture of certain music publishing rights in the quarter.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 9.1% from $286 million to $312 million (the same in constant currency) and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 0.5 percentage points to 20.9% from 20.4% in the prior-year quarter (or increased 0.4 percentage points to 20.9% from 20.5% in constant currency). Adjusted OIBDA growth was primarily due to strong operating performance and $12 million of savings from the March 2023 restructuring plan (the “2023 Restructuring Plan”), partially offset by the reinvestment of these savings in the Company’s business including $6 million of incremental investment in technology in the quarter.

Net income was $96 million compared to $37 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to the factors described above, and the impact of exchange rates on the Company’s Euro-denominated debt resulting in a gain of $21 million in the quarter compared to a loss of $20 million in the prior-year quarter, partially offset by an increase in interest expense, net, primarily due to increased costs on the Company’s variable rate debt.

Basic and Diluted earnings per share were $0.18 for both the Class A and Class B shareholders due to the net income attributable to the Company in the quarter of $96 million.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company reported a cash balance of $587 million, total debt of $3.984 billion and net debt (defined as total debt, net of deferred financing costs, premiums and discounts, minus cash and equivalents) of $3.397 billion.

Cash used in operating activities increased to $31 million in the quarter compared to $6 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was largely due to increased artist and repertoire investment and the timing of working capital, partially offset by strong operating performance. Capital expenditures decreased 26% to $26 million from $35 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by the timing of investment in technology. Free Cash Flow, as defined below, decreased to a use of $57 million from a use of $41 million in the prior-year quarter.

Recorded Music

Recorded Music Summary Results (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 1,189 $ 1,143 4 % $ 2,634 $ 2,382 11 % Operating income 134 151 -11 % 508 434 17 % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 272 249 9 % 684 548 25 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding this measure.





Recorded Music Revenue (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 As reported As reported Constant As reported As reported Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Digital $ 848 $ 796 $ 792 $ 1,756 $ 1,599 $ 1,600 Physical 111 118 119 265 251 255 Total Digital and Physical 959 914 911 2,021 1,850 1,855 Artist services and expanded-rights 126 131 130 330 337 342 Licensing 104 98 99 283 195 198 Total Recorded Music $ 1,189 $ 1,143 $ 1,140 $ 2,634 $ 2,382 $ 2,395

Recorded Music revenue was up 4.0% (or 4.3% in constant currency) driven by growth in digital and licensing revenue, partially offset by lower physical and artist services and expanded-rights revenue. Excluding the impact from the BMG Termination and the Digital License Renewal, Recorded Music revenue increased 6.4% (or 6.7% in constant currency). Digital revenue was up 6.5% (or 7.1% in constant currency) and streaming revenue was up 7.1% (or 7.7% in constant currency). Adjusted for the impact of the BMG Termination of $20 million and the Digital License Renewal of $4 million, Recorded Music streaming revenue was up 10.5% (or 11.1% in constant currency). Streaming revenue reflects growth in subscription revenue of 8.3% (or 8.8% in constant currency) and growth in ad-supported revenue of 3.9% (or 4.4% in constant currency). Adjusted for the BMG Termination and the Digital License Renewal, subscription revenue increased 12.8% (or 13.5% in constant currency). Licensing revenue increased 6.1% (or 5.1% in constant currency), driven by an increase in copyright infringement settlements. Physical revenue decreased 5.9% (or 6.7% in constant currency), primarily driven by the timing of new releases. Artist services and expanded-rights revenue decreased 3.8% (or 3.1% in constant currency) primarily due to lower merchandising revenue, partially offset by higher concert promotion revenue in France and Japan. Major sellers included Zach Bryan, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow and Green Day.

Recorded Music operating income was $134 million, a decrease from $151 million in the prior-year quarter, and operating margin was down 1.9 percentage points to 11.3% versus 13.2% in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily driven by severance costs of $42 million and $47 million of impairment losses on unamortized intangibles primarily due to the exit of certain non-core owned and operated media properties in connection with the Strategic Restructuring Plan announced in February 2024, compared to $41 million of restructuring charges in the prior-year quarter, partially offset by lower amortization expenses of $7 million due to certain intangible assets becoming fully amortized.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 9.2% to $272 million from $249 million (the same in constant currency) and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 1.1 percentage points to 22.9% from 21.8% in the prior-year quarter (the same in constant currency). The increases in Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA margin were driven by strong operating performance and $12 million of savings from the 2023 Restructuring Plan of which a portion has been reinvested in the Company’s business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of exchange rates.

Music Publishing

Music Publishing Summary Results (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 306 $ 257 19 % $ 610 $ 507 20 % Operating income 69 52 33 % 132 101 31 % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 82 76 8 % 168 148 14 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding this measure.





Music Publishing Revenue (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 As reported As reported Constant As reported As reported Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Performance $ 52 $ 45 $ 44 $ 103 $ 90 $ 90 Digital 187 146 147 383 295 298 Mechanical 15 16 16 30 30 31 Synchronization 48 46 47 87 85 86 Other 4 4 4 7 7 7 Total Music Publishing $ 306 $ 257 $ 258 $ 610 $ 507 $ 512

Music Publishing revenue increased 19.1% (or 18.6% in constant currency). The increase was driven by growth in digital, performance and synchronization revenue. Digital revenue increased 28.1% (or 27.2% in constant currency) and streaming revenue increased 30.3% (or 29.4% in constant currency), reflecting the continued growth in streaming, the impact of digital deal renewals and continued investment in the Company’s publishing catalog. Performance revenue increased 15.6% (or 18.2% in constant currency) due to strong artist touring activity in Europe. Mechanical revenue decreased $1 million or 6% (the same in constant currency), primarily driven by lower physical sales. Synchronization revenue grew 4.3% (or 2.1% in constant currency), driven by the timing of copyright infringement settlements.

Music Publishing operating income increased to $69 million compared to $52 million in the prior-year quarter and operating margin increased 2.3 percentage points to 22.5%. The increase in operating income was primarily driven by the same factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA discussed below, as well as a $14 million net gain on a divestiture of certain music publishing rights in the quarter.

Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA increased 7.9% to $82 million (the same in constant currency) and Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased 2.8 percentage points to 26.8% from 29.6% in the prior-year quarter (or decreased 2.7 percentage points to 26.8% from 29.5% in constant currency). The increase in Adjusted OIBDA was driven by higher revenue, while the decrease in Adjusted OIBDA margin compared to the prior-year quarter is primarily attributable to revenue mix.

Financial details for the quarter can be found in the Company’s current Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, which will be filed this morning with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Figure 1. Warner Music Group Corp. – Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 1,494 $ 1,399 7 % Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (791 ) (721 ) 10 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (446 ) (452 ) -1 % Restructuring and impairments (95 ) (41 ) — % Amortization expense (57 ) (61 ) -7 % Total costs and expenses $ (1,389 ) $ (1,275 ) 9 % Net gain on divestiture 14 — — % Operating income $ 119 $ 124 -4 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — % Interest expense, net (42 ) (35 ) 20 % Other income (expense), net 37 (31 ) — % Income before income taxes $ 114 $ 58 97 % Income tax expense (18 ) (21 ) -14 % Net income $ 96 $ 37 — % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest — (3 ) -100 % Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ 96 $ 34 — % Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Class A – Basic and Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.06 Class B – Basic and Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.06 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 3,242 2,887 12 % Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (1,671 ) (1,482 ) 13 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (922 ) (892 ) 3 % Restructuring and impairments (95 ) (41 ) — % Amortization expense (112 ) (124 ) -10 % Total costs and expenses (2,800 ) (2,539 ) 10 % Net gain on divestiture 31 41 -24 % Operating income 473 389 22 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — % Interest expense, net (81 ) (67 ) 21 % Other expense, net (13 ) (92 ) -86 % Income before income taxes 379 230 65 % Income tax expense (90 ) (69 ) 30 % Net income 289 161 80 % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (34 ) (5 ) — % Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. 255 156 63 % Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Class A – Basic and Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.30 Class B – Basic and Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.30





Figure 2. Warner Music Group Corp. – Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2024 versus September 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 587 $ 641 -8 % Accounts receivable, net 1,197 1,120 7 % Inventories 97 126 -23 % Royalty advances expected to be recouped within one year 456 413 10 % Prepaid and other current assets 113 102 11 % Total current assets $ 2,450 $ 2,402 2 % Royalty advances expected to be recouped after one year 759 688 10 % Property, plant and equipment, net 462 458 1 % Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 233 245 -5 % Goodwill 2,007 1,993 1 % Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 2,318 2,353 -1 % Intangible assets not subject to amortization 150 149 1 % Deferred tax assets, net 30 32 -6 % Other assets 322 225 43 % Total assets $ 8,731 $ 8,545 2 % Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 306 $ 300 2 % Accrued royalties 2,409 2,219 9 % Accrued liabilities 465 533 -13 % Accrued interest 18 18 — % Operating lease liabilities, current 43 41 5 % Deferred revenue 234 371 -37 % Other current liabilities 58 57 2 % Total current liabilities $ 3,533 $ 3,539 — % Long-term debt 3,984 3,964 1 % Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 239 255 -6 % Deferred tax liabilities, net 236 216 9 % Other noncurrent liabilities 154 141 9 % Total liabilities $ 8,146 $ 8,115 — % Equity: Class A common stock $ — $ — — % Class B common stock 1 1 — % Additional paid-in capital 2,043 2,015 1 % Accumulated deficit (1,310 ) (1,387 ) -6 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (301 ) (322 ) -7 % Total Warner Music Group Corp. equity $ 433 $ 307 41 % Noncontrolling interest 152 123 24 % Total equity 585 430 36 % Total liabilities and equity $ 8,731 $ 8,545 2 %





Figure 3. Warner Music Group Corp. – Summarized Statements of Cash Flows, Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities $ (31 ) $ (6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33 ) (41 ) Net cash used in financing activities (97 ) (73 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and equivalents (6 ) 1 Net decrease in cash and equivalents $ (167 ) $ (119 ) For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 262 $ 203 Net cash used in investing activities (125 ) (51 ) Net cash used in financing activities (190 ) (143 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and equivalents (1 ) 8 Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents $ (54 ) $ 17





Figure 4. Warner Music Group Corp. – Digital Revenue Summary, Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Recorded Music Subscription $ 615 $ 568 8 % Ad-Supported 213 205 4 % Streaming $ 828 $ 773 7 % Downloads and Other Digital 20 23 -13 % Total Recorded Music Digital Revenue $ 848 $ 796 7 % Music Publishing Streaming $ 185 $ 142 30 % Downloads and Other Digital 2 4 -50 % Total Music Publishing Digital Revenue $ 187 $ 146 28 % Consolidated Streaming $ 1,013 $ 915 11 % Downloads and Other Digital 22 27 -19 % Intersegment Eliminations — — — % Total Digital Revenue $ 1,035 $ 942 10 % For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Recorded Music Subscription $ 1,259 $ 1,127 12 % Ad-Supported 456 426 7 % Streaming $ 1,715 $ 1,553 10 % Downloads and Other Digital 41 46 -11 % Total Recorded Music Digital Revenue $ 1,756 $ 1,599 10 % Music Publishing Streaming $ 378 $ 288 31 % Downloads and Other Digital 5 7 -29 % Total Music Publishing Digital Revenue $ 383 $ 295 30 % Consolidated Streaming $ 2,093 $ 1,841 14 % Downloads and Other Digital 46 53 -13 % Intersegment Eliminations — — — % Total Digital Revenue $ 2,139 $ 1,894 13 %

Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our operating performance based on several factors, including the following non-GAAP financial measure:

Adjusted OIBDA

We evaluate our operating performance based on several factors, including our primary financial measure of operating income (loss) before non-cash depreciation of tangible assets and non-cash amortization of intangible assets adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation and other related expenses and certain items that affect comparability including but not limited to gains or losses on divestitures and expenses related to restructuring and transformation initiatives (“Adjusted OIBDA”). We consider Adjusted OIBDA to be an important indicator of the operational strengths and performance of our businesses. However, a limitation of the use of Adjusted OIBDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in our businesses. Accordingly, Adjusted OIBDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). In addition, our definition of Adjusted OIBDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Figure 5. Warner Music Group Corp. – Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted OIBDA, Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ 96 $ 34 — % Income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 3 -100 % Net income $ 96 $ 37 — % Income tax expense 18 21 -14 % Income including income taxes $ 114 $ 58 97 % Other (income) expense, net (37 ) 31 — % Interest expense, net 42 35 20 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — % Operating income $ 119 $ 124 -4 % Amortization expense 57 61 -7 % Depreciation expense 26 22 18 % OIBDA $ 202 $ 207 -2 % Restructuring and impairments 95 41 — % Transformation initiatives and other related costs 19 14 36 % Net gain on divestitures (14 ) — — % Executive transition costs — 3 -100 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 10 21 -52 % Adjusted OIBDA $ 312 $ 286 9 % Operating income margin 8.0 % 8.9 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 20.9 % 20.4 % For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ 255 $ 156 63 % Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 34 5 — % Net income $ 289 $ 161 80 % Income tax expense 90 69 30 % Income including income taxes $ 379 $ 230 65 % Other expense, net 13 92 -86 % Interest expense, net 81 67 21 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — % Operating income $ 473 $ 389 22 % Amortization expense 112 124 -10 % Depreciation expense 52 43 21 % OIBDA $ 637 $ 556 15 % Restructuring and impairments 95 41 — % Transformation initiatives and other related costs 38 26 46 % Executive transition costs — 3 -100 % Net gain on divestitures (31 ) (41 ) -24 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 24 36 -33 % Adjusted OIBDA $ 763 $ 621 23 % Operating income margin 14.6 % 13.5 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 23.5 % 21.5 %





Figure 6. Warner Music Group Corp. – Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted OIBDA, Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG operating income – GAAP $ 119 $ 124 -4 % Depreciation and amortization expense (83 ) (83 ) — % Total WMG OIBDA $ 202 $ 207 -2 % Restructuring and impairments 95 41 — % Transformation initiatives and other related costs 19 14 36 % Net gain on divestitures (14 ) — — % Executive transition costs — 3 -100 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 10 21 -52 % Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA $ 312 $ 286 9 % Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA margin 20.9 % 20.4 % Recorded Music operating income – GAAP $ 134 $ 151 -11 % Depreciation and amortization expense (45 ) (52 ) -13 % Recorded Music OIBDA $ 179 $ 203 -12 % Restructuring and impairments $ 88 $ 41 — % Net gain on divestitures $ — $ — — % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs $ 5 $ 5 — % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA $ 272 $ 249 9 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 22.9 % 21.8 % Music Publishing operating income – GAAP $ 69 $ 52 33 % Depreciation and amortization expense (26 ) (23 ) 13 % Music Publishing OIBDA $ 95 $ 75 27 % Net gain on divestitures $ (14 ) $ — — % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs $ 1 $ 1 — % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA $ 82 $ 76 8 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 26.8 % 29.6 % For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG operating income – GAAP $ 473 $ 389 22 % Depreciation and amortization expense (164 ) (167 ) -2 % Total WMG OIBDA $ 637 $ 556 15 % Restructuring and impairments 95 41 — % Transformation initiatives and other related costs 38 26 46 % Executive transition costs — 3 -100 % Net gain on divestitures (31 ) (41 ) -24 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 24 36 -33 % Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA $ 763 $ 621 23 % Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA margin 23.5 % 21.5 % Recorded Music operating income – GAAP $ 508 $ 434 17 % Depreciation and amortization expense (92 ) (106 ) -13 % Recorded Music OIBDA $ 600 $ 540 11 % Restructuring and impairment 88 41 — % Transformation initiative and other related costs — — — % Executive transition costs — — — % Net gain on divestitures (17 ) (41 ) -59 % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 13 8 63 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA $ 684 $ 548 25 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 26.0 % 23.0 % Music Publishing operating income – GAAP $ 132 $ 101 31 % Depreciation and amortization expense (48 ) (46 ) 4 % Music Publishing OIBDA $ 180 $ 147 22 % Net gain on divestitures (14 ) — — % Non-cash stock-based compensation and other related costs 2 1 100 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA $ 168 $ 148 14 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 27.5 % 29.2 %

Constant Currency

As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a constant-currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve the ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant-currency information compares revenue and Adjusted OIBDA between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period. We use revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a constant-currency basis as one measure to evaluate our performance. We calculate constant-currency by calculating prior-year revenue and Adjusted OIBDA using current-year foreign currency exchange rates. Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a constant-currency basis should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, revenue and Adjusted OIBDA reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a constant-currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not a measure of performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Figure 7. Warner Music Group Corp. – Revenue by Geography and Segment, Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus March 31, 2023 As Reported and Constant Currency (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change As reported As reported Constant Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) U.S. revenue Recorded Music $ 508 $ 522 $ 522 (3 )% Music Publishing 170 135 135 26 % International revenue Recorded Music 681 621 618 10 % Music Publishing 136 122 123 11 % Intersegment eliminations (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) — % Total Revenue $ 1,494 $ 1,399 $ 1,397 7 % Revenue by Segment: Recorded Music Digital $ 848 $ 796 $ 792 7 % Physical 111 118 119 (7 )% Total Digital and Physical 959 914 911 5 % Artist services and expanded-rights 126 131 130 (3 )% Licensing 104 98 99 5 % Total Recorded Music 1,189 1,143 1,140 4 % Music Publishing Performance 52 45 44 18 % Digital 187 146 147 27 % Mechanical 15 16 16 (6 )% Synchronization 48 46 47 2 % Other 4 4 4 — % Total Music Publishing 306 257 258 19 % Intersegment eliminations (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) — % Total Revenue $ 1,494 $ 1,399 $ 1,397 7 % Total Digital Revenue $ 1,035 $ 942 $ 939 10 % For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 % Change As reported As reported Constant Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) U.S. revenue Recorded Music $ 1,135 $ 1,061 $ 1,061 7 % Music Publishing 342 268 268 28 % International revenue Recorded Music 1,499 1,321 1,334 12 % Music Publishing 268 239 244 10 % Intersegment eliminations (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) — % Total Revenue $ 3,242 $ 2,887 $ 2,905 12 % Revenue by Segment: Recorded Music Digital $ 1,756 $ 1,599 $ 1,600 10 % Physical 265 251 255 4 % Total Digital and Physical $ 2,021 $ 1,850 $ 1,855 9 % Artist services and expanded-rights 330 337 342 (4 )% Licensing 283 195 198 43 % Total Recorded Music $ 2,634 $ 2,382 $ 2,395 10 % Music Publishing Performance $ 103 $ 90 $ 90 14 % Digital 383 295 298 29 % Mechanical 30 30 31 (3 )% Synchronization 87 85 86 1 % Other 7 7 7 — % Total Music Publishing $ 610 $ 507 $ 512 19 % Intersegment eliminations (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) — % Total Revenue $ 3,242 $ 2,887 $ 2,905 12 % Total Digital Revenue $ 2,139 $ 1,894 $ 1,898 13 %





Figure 8. Warner Music Group Corp. – Adjusted OIBDA by Segment, Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus March 31, 2023 As Reported and Constant Currency (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Change % As reported As reported Constant Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA $ 312 $ 286 $ 286 9.1 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 20.9 % 20.4 % 20.5 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA $ 272 $ 249 $ 249 9.2 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 22.9 % 21.8 % 21.8 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA $ 82 $ 76 $ 76 7.9 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 26.8 % 29.6 % 29.5 % For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 Change % As reported As reported Constant Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA $ 763 $ 621 $ 625 22.1 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 23.5 % 21.5 % 21.5 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA $ 684 $ 548 $ 551 24.1 % Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 26.0 % 23.0 % 23.0 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA $ 168 $ 148 $ 149 12.8 % Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 27.5 % 29.2 % 29.1 %

Free Cash Flow

Our definition of Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use Free Cash Flow, among other measures, to evaluate our operating performance. Management believes Free Cash Flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to fund our debt service requirements, ongoing working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements, strategic acquisitions and investments, and any dividends, prepayments of debt or repurchases or retirement of our outstanding debt or notes in open market purchases, privately negotiated purchases, any repurchases of our common stock or otherwise. As a result, Free Cash Flow is a significant measure of our ability to generate long-term value. It is useful for investors to know whether this ability is being enhanced or degraded as a result of our operating performance. We believe the presentation of Free Cash Flow is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method management uses.

Free Cash Flow is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance or cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Free Cash Flow, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Free Cash Flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Because Free Cash Flow deducts capital expenditures from “net cash provided by operating activities” (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure), users of this information should consider the types of events and transactions that are not reflected. We provide below a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable amount reported under U.S. GAAP, which is “net cash provided by operating activities.”

Figure 9. Warner Music Group Corp. – Calculation of Free Cash Flow, Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities $ (31 ) $ (6 ) Less: Capital expenditures 26 35 Free Cash Flow $ (57 ) $ (41 ) For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 262 $ 203 Less: Capital expenditures 55 56 Free Cash Flow $ 207 $ 147



