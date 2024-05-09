United States Yogurt Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2024-2029 Featuring Danone, Chobani, General Mills, FAGE, Lactalis, Dairy Farmers of America, Anderson Erickson, Hain Celestial, & Dean Foods

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Yogurt Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Yogurt Market was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.71% through 2029

The United States yogurt market is a thriving and dynamic sector of the food industry. Yogurt, a dairy product known for its versatility and health benefits, has experienced steady growth in popularity over the years. One of the key drivers of the United States yogurt market is the growing health-conscious consumer base. Yogurt is perceived as a healthy food option due to its probiotic content, which promotes gut health, and its high protein content. The increasing awareness of the importance of gut health has led to a surge in demand for probiotic-rich yogurts.





The market has also seen a shift towards alternative yogurts, such as plant-based and lactose-free options, to cater to dietary preferences and restrictions. Almond, coconut, and soy-based yogurts have gained popularity among consumers seeking dairy-free options. Innovation and flavor variety have been crucial in maintaining consumer interest. Yogurt manufacturers have introduced a wide range of flavors, including exotic and unique options, appealing to consumers seeking novel taste experiences.



Marketing and packaging innovations were also notable trends in the United States yogurt market. Single-serving, portable yogurt cups and squeezable pouches made yogurt more convenient for on-the-go consumption. Challenges in the market included increased competition and pricing pressures. Many companies adopted strategies like product diversification, partnerships with dairy farms, and organic and premium product offerings to stay competitive.



Key Market Trends

Health and Wellness-Driven Products



One of the most prominent trends in the United States yogurt market is the increasing demand for health and wellness-driven yogurt products. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their dietary choices and are seeking yogurt options that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. This has led to a surge in the popularity of yogurt varieties like Greek yogurt, probiotic yogurt, and plant-based yogurt.



Greek yogurt, in particular, has gained widespread popularity due to its high protein content and creamy texture. It is perceived as a healthier alternative to traditional yogurt, and consumers are willing to pay a premium for its nutritional benefits. Additionally, probiotic yogurt, containing live beneficial bacteria, has seen a rise in demand as consumers are becoming more aware of the gut-health benefits associated with these products. To cater to the growing interest in plant-based diets, many companies are offering dairy-free yogurt alternatives made from ingredients like almond, soy, and coconut. These plant-based options are not only suitable for vegans but also appeal to health-conscious consumers looking for lower-calorie and lactose-free options.



Flavor and Texture Innovation



The yogurt market in the United States has experienced a significant shift toward flavor and texture innovation. Manufacturers are constantly introducing new and exciting flavors to captivate consumers and keep them engaged. From classic fruit flavors to exotic blends like mango-lime and passionfruit-ginger, the variety of yogurt flavors available has expanded considerably. This trend is also driven by the growing consumer preference for adventurous eating experiences and the desire for unique and diverse taste profiles.



In addition to flavor innovation, texture is another area where the yogurt market is evolving. Brands are experimenting with different textures, such as creamy, whipped, and chunky, to provide consumers with a wider array of options. These innovations aim to cater to diverse sensory preferences and create a more personalized yogurt experience for consumers.



Sustainable Packaging and Environmental Responsibility



Environmental sustainability is a growing concern among consumers, and this has led to a trend in the yogurt market towards sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices. Yogurt manufacturers are making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and minimize plastic waste by adopting more environmentally responsible packaging materials. This includes the use of recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable containers.



Several companies have also initiated programs to promote recycling and reduce plastic usage, such as encouraging customers to return empty containers for reuse or partnering with recycling organizations. The focus on sustainability is not only a response to consumer demand but also a way for yogurt brands to distinguish themselves as environmentally responsible in a competitive market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United States

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States yogurt market.

Danone SA

Chobani LLC

General Mills Inc.

FAGE USA Dairy Industry Inc

Lactalis

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Anderson Erickson Dairy

Tillamook County Creamery Association

Hain Celestial Group

Dean Foods

Report Scope:



United States Yogurt Market, By Type:

Non-Flavored

Flavored

United States Yogurt Market, By Fat Content:

Regular

Low Fat

Fat-Free

United States Yogurt Market, By Form:

Conventional Yogurt

Set Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Others

United States Yogurt Market, By Packaging:

Pouches

Plastic Bottles

Tetra Packs

Others

United States Yogurt Market, By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

United States Yogurt Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlpfcj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment