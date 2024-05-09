Computer Vision in Healthcare to Become an $11.5 Billion Industry by 2029: Analysis of AI Case Studies, Leading Market Players, Opportunities and Challenges

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Product (Processor, Software, Memory Device, Services), Type (Smart Camera), Application (Imaging, Surgery, Hospital Management (Patient Provider Tracking, Scheduling)), End User & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computer vision in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2029 from USD 3.9 billion in 2024, at a high CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The market's growth is boosted by an increasing emphasis on diagnosing disease using computer vision algorithm by analyzing medical images (X-rays, MRIs), image analysis, telemedicine. Nevertheless, refrains such as a data privacy and security, accuracy of computer vision algorithms, regulatory clearance to somewhat impede the market's growth.







The segment of software demonstrated largest market share in the computer vision in healthcare market, by product & service



Regarding products and services, the software segment witnessed largest market share in the computer vision in healthcare market in 2023. This growth primarily stems from advancements in solutions and related software development kits, as well as the introduction of AI-based computer vision solutions for health assistance and medication management. These launches are driving the expansion of the solutions market.



The largest segment in the computer vision in healthcare market by the end user was healthcare providers in the year 2023



In 2023, the healthcare providers segment is expected to account for largest market share within the computer vision healthcare market. This surge is fueled by heightened adoption of computer vision solutions in hospitals, coupled with a growing emphasis on innovation, expanded budgets, and a heightened demand for advanced technologies to facilitate quicker and more efficient diagnoses.



Asia Pacific is expected to experience the most substantial growth rate throughout the 2024-2029



The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest growth rate in the computer vision in healthcare market due to several factors such as the region's large and rapidly aging population creates a significant demand for advanced healthcare solutions, including those powered by computer vision technology, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and technology adoption, particularly in emerging economies like China and India, are driving market growth. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and rising healthcare spending are fostering the development and deployment of innovative computer vision solutions across various healthcare settings.



Research Coverage



The report analyses the computer vision in healthcare market. It aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments based on product & service, type, application, end-user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The key players functioning in the Computer vision in healthcare market include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Google, Inc. (US), Basler AG (Germany), AiCure (US), iCAD, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), SenseTime (China), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Assert AI (India), Artisight (US), LookDeep Inc. (US), care.ai (US), CareView Communications (US), VirtuSense (US), Teton (Denmark), viso.ai (Switzerland), NANO-X IMAGING LTD. (Israel), Comofi Medtech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Avidtechvision (India), Roboflow, Inc. (US), Optotune (US) and CureMetrix, Inc. (US).



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Computer Vision Systems in Healthcare Industry Government Initiatives to Increase Adoption of AI-based Technologies Big Data in Healthcare Use of Computer Vision in Precision Medicine Advancements in Deep Learning and Neural Network Technologies

Restraints Reluctance of Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-based Technologies Lack of Awareness and Technical Knowledge

Opportunities Cloud-based Healthcare Computer Vision Solutions Unexplored Applications

Challenges Rising Security Concerns Related to Cloud-based Image Processing and Analytics Lack of Curated Data

Industry Trends Early Detection of Cancer Interactive Medical Imaging Physician Training by Surgery Simulations Real-Time Surgical Assistance



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Deep Learning and Convolutional Neural Networks Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning

Complementary Technologies Wearable Technology Smartphone Computer Vision Technology

Adjacent Technologies Augmented Reality



Case Study Analysis

Transforming Stroke Care with AI Case 1: Punktum Collaborated with Mayo Clinic to Develop Cutting-Edge Deep Learning-based Model Focused on Computer Vision

Automating Lab Through AI and Computer Vision Case 2: Driving Increased Effectiveness and Optimized Labor Costs

Managing Fall Accidents Case 3: Detecting Falls - Immediate Notification to Medical Staff



