PEEK WEALTH is proud to announce the newest addition to its financial team, Brett Elliott, formally of Edward Jones

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEEK WEALTH of Carlsbad, CA, a DBA of Golden State Wealth Management, has expanded its team and is excited to welcome Brett Elliott as a Financial Advisor coming from Edward Jones. Mr. Elliott began his financial services career in 2017 with Dunham and Associates where he supported the mutual fund business. He later became a financial advisor in 2020 with Edward Jones and managed wealth for executives, business owners and individuals. He found much success focusing on helping his clients transform their financial future and work toward their personal-financial goals with an approach tailored towards their individual investment journeys. It was at Edward Jones where Mr. Elliott established a relationship with Justin Peek, CEO and Founder of PEEK WEALTH. After nearly two decades with Edward Jones himself, Mr. Peek launched his own independent financial advisory firm, PEEK WEALTH, in 2022. The business has experienced immense growth since then and, with continual expansion, is now adding Mr. Elliott to the line-up.



PEEK WEALTH takes incessant concentration on serving their clients. They help their clients experience their ideal lifestyle with financial independence and confidence through planning and investing. Their success has been through a focus on maximizing their clients’ ability to lead lives of significance with their money, and helping them uncover certain areas about their financial situation other advisors can’t see. PEEK WEALTH is now at the pivot point to broaden the team even more. “I'm pleased to welcome Brett to the PEEK WEALTH family,” says Justin Peek, “he brings valuable insight and experience to the table. His addition to our team will help us expand our reach and provide exceptional service to our clients,” he continued.

As a financial advisor with PEEK WEALTH, Brett Elliott will continue to work with individuals to help them pursue their financial goals. His previous experience has given him the necessary skills to provide exceptional financial advice to clients. “I’m looking forward to working with Justin and the PEEK WEALTH team,” says Brett Elliott, “I have worked in the financial industry for many years and believe that PEEK WEALTH is the ideal team to help me grow my practice.”

With the addition of Brett Elliott, the team is equipped to serve a larger client base. As an experienced financial group, PEEK WEALTH is committed to providing exceptional service and advice to its clients and helping them pursue their financial goals. For more information about PEEK WEALTH, visit www.peekwealth.com .

PEEK WEALTH is backed by the resources and technology of LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer1, www.lpl.com , and by Golden State Wealth Management2, an investment adviser registered with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), www.teamgoldenstate.com . The financial advisors of PEEK WEALTH operate under a fiduciary standard and serve a limited number of families to ensure they provide the highest level of comprehensive advice.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2023, based on total revenue.

2 Supports advisors serving over $1.5 billion in assets under management per March 2024 SEC filings.

Justin Peek and Brett Elliott are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through PEEK WEALTH, an investment adviser registered with the SEC. Peek WEALTH, Golden State Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website ( www.adviserinfo.sec.gov ).

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com