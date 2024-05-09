Shoals Technologies Group Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments in International Business and Investor Relations

PORTLAND, Tenn., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc., a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Gary Uren as Senior Vice President and General Manager (SVPGM) over International Business and Matt Tractenberg as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.



Gary Uren is a growth-oriented senior business leader, corporate strategist, and M&A practitioner with over 35-years of experience in the global Electrical & Electronics manufacturing arena. In his new role as SVPGM over International Business, Gary will be responsible for overseeing international endeavors and building the capability needed for ongoing success.

Commenting on Uren’s appointment, Jeff Tolnar, President of Shoals Technologies Group said "Gary's extensive experience and expertise in the global manufacturing industry is unique and will be invaluable as we continue to expand and localize our presence in international markets. We are confident that his strategic mindset and global leadership experience will bring our international development to new heights."

Matt Tractenberg has been a senior executive providing Finance, Communications, and Investor Relations services to public companies for more than 20 years. His experience includes more than 60 M&A transactions and a diverse history of capital market activity including both debt and equity raises. As Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Shoals, he will help drive alignment of strategy and vision across the finance function and continued adoption of best practices in shareholder engagement.

“Matt’s strategic insights and financial acumen will play a crucial role in driving the company's growth and positioning in the market,” said Dominic Bardos, Chief Financial Officer. “We are thrilled to have Matt on board and confident that his contributions will further enhance Shoals Technologies' success in the renewable energy industry."

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry . For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s future growth. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Jo Walker

Senior Director of Communications

sarajo.walker@shoals.com

615-500-4349

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8f696c4-3f2a-4acf-bdd8-82c76c14915f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fd280eb-8585-46b5-84c8-0f0dce70c48d