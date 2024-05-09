Optimi Health Receives Export Permit from Health Canada to Ship MDMA To Tel Aviv University's Institute for Psychedelic Research

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), a leading Health Canada licensed GMP psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances such as botanical psilocybin and MDMA, is pleased to report a significant update to its collaboration with The Institute for Psychedelic Research at Tel Aviv University (IPR-TLV).

Optimi has obtained the Export Permit required from Health Canada for the shipment of its in-house manufactured MDMA active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to IPR-TLV. With the Export Permit confirmed, Optimi will be one of the first psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturers to ship MDMA to the country.

"Partnering with IPR-TLV and shipping MDMA to Israel marks a significant advancement for Optimi," said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health. "As a supplier with the ability to produce GMP psychedelic pharmaceuticals on demand, we are proud to be furthering our mission of supporting psychedelic research and innovation on a global scale.”

In March, Optimi and IPR-TLV unveiled their collaboration, revealing that the MDMA API would support the institute's study on the impact of MDMA on alcohol addiction.

Optimi Health Chief Financial Officer, Jacob Safarik, commented, "Obtaining an Export Permit to ship controlled substances globally involves a meticulous process that demands collaboration from various stakeholders. We extend our gratitude to IPR-TLV and Health Canada for their partnership and cooperation in navigating this intricate procedure alongside our team at Optimi."

About MDMA-HCL

Fully synthesized in-house at Optimi’s 10,000 sq ft cultivation and formulation facility in Princeton, British Columbia.



Materials used to formulate MDMA-HCL were obtained through the Company’s Health Canada Precursor License.



The material was tested internally and with third party analytical laboratories.



The identity of the material has been confirmed through a variety of analytical techniques, including NMR spectroscopy, and assay testing which shows purity of the product of over 99%.



The Company synthesized multiple batches of MDMA-HCL in multi-gram quantities to fulfill the order.



ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a leading Health Canada licensed psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances such as botanical psilocybin and MDMA, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

