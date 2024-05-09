Westland Express launches API integration to streamline tenant insurance for property managers

Toronto, ON/Territories of the Huron-Wendat, the Haudenosaunee, and the Mississaugas of the Credit., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Express, Canada's leading online tenant insurance provider, today announced the launch of its Application Program Interface (API), designed to transform the way property managers and REITS manage tenant insurance within their properties. This integration enables seamless connectivity between Westland Express' tenant insurance portal and property managers' internal systems. The ZipTenant product will be embedded directly into the Yardi Voyager property management software platform, as well as the HappyCo resident portal software platform, according to the companies.

The partnership with Westland Express will allow Yardi and HappyCo to offer users a seamless, integrated digital insurance interface. Westland Express joins Yardi and Happy Co collaborators in servicing the rental industry by providing an effortless digital insurance buying experience for tenants.

James Malcolm, Vice President of Westland Express, expressed his excitement about this development, stating, "We’re thrilled to introduce our API integration, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for property managers, allowing them the ability to embed the insurance purchase experience directly into their leasing workflows.”

As Canada's most experienced online tenant insurance provider, Westland Express stands as the premier partner to property managers and REITs in securing seamless tenant insurance solutions for their buildings and portfolios. With a proven track record of reliability and customer satisfaction, Westland Express continues to lead the industry in innovation and service excellence.

Property managers interested in learning more about the benefits of the API integration are encouraged to visit Westland Express at the upcoming 2024 CFAA Rental Housing Conference in Toronto, taking place from May 14 to 16. Representatives from Westland Express will be available to demonstrate its capabilities and how it will transform tenant insurance management processes.

30 -

About Westland Express

Westland Express is your all-in-one destination for seamless digital insurance solutions. Specializing in tenant insurance, Westland Express also offers travel, pet, estate planning, and E&O programs, providing hassle-free coverage anytime, anywhere. Explore our products at westlandexpress.ca.