Bionano Announces Series of Major Advancements to its Suite of Computational Tools for Comprehensive Cancer Analysis

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced significant upgrades to its suite of computational tools for comprehensive cancer analysis. These advancements to the company’s VIA™ software solution enhance the detection and interpretation of aneusomies, and improve the analysis, visualization, interpretation, and reporting of data types including optical genome mapping (OGM), next generation sequencing, and microarray, for comprehensive assessment of hematological diseases.



Advancements to the suite of tools include:

Enhanced Detection of Critical Variants Improved sensitivity and precision provide increased accuracy for detection of aneusomies with variant allele fractions (VAFs) as low as 5%, with sensitivities and positive predictive values of 95% or greater Increased ability to detect small structural variants (SVs) at low allele fractions through a reference-guided approach in a new pipeline to detect novel SVs from OGM data

Automated Analysis and Interpretation of Variants Enhancements to automated SV classification include critical SV data such as quality, frequency and size to more accurately identify disease-relevant SVs, making analysis and interpretation faster and more efficient A new standardized Phred scale calculation for SV confidence scores aligns with industry standards and simplifies the identification of high-quality variants, instilling confidence in users for variant calls New copy number variant (CNV) dual analysis completes the variant analysis pipeline and enables residual disease assessment with the ability to differentiate new emergent variants from original variants

Dynamic Visualization for Better Representation of Findings Upgraded Circos plot visualization offers a comprehensive view of the genomic landscape , promoting clear and accurate interpretation of datasets and differentiation between simple and complex genomes Customized and automated reporting options offer the ability to include Circos plots, whole genome plots and ideograms for a faster and more complete visual representation of SVs relevant to sample analysis



“Understanding the full scope of genomic abnormalities, such as aneuploidy, is crucial for advancing our understanding of complex diseases, including cancer. These advancements to our VIA software and Bionano Solve pipeline offer researchers working with OGM data more precise and sensitive detection methods for genomic research. We believe the upgrades announced today will improve researchers’ ability to visualize, interpret and report results in a streamlined process that offers greater utility for the identification of critical cancer signatures from a genome-wide perspective,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides OGM-based testing for certain laboratory developed tests. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionano.com and www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

