Binance Labs Incubated UXUY Secures $7M Pre-A Round Fundraising, Surpasses $10 Million Total Funding Milestone

Singapore, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 9th May, UXUY, the Binance Labs incubated decentralized multi-chain trading platform, announced the successful completion of its $7 million Pre-A round financing. With over 100,000 traders utilizing its Bitcoin Lightning Network service, UXUY plays a pivotal role in bolstering the Bitcoin ecosystem.



Backed by a diverse group of investors including Binance Labs、UTXO Management(Bitcoin Magazine)、JDI Ventures、Bixin Ventures、SWC Global、Matrix Partners、CMS Holdings、Dewhales Capital、Comma3 Ventures、Satoshi Labs、YBB Capital、GBV Capital、Web3Vision、Pentos Ventures、NGC Ventures、Alti5、Metalpha、GSR and others from across Asia, North America, and Europe, UXUY is poised to further strengthen the Bitcoin ecosystem infrastructure. The funds raised in this round will be dedicated to promoting efficient and low-cost transactions of assets such as Lightning Network Taproot Assets, Ordinals BRC-20, and Runes.

"We are delighted to announce the successful closure of our Pre-A funding round," said Jordan, Co-Founder of UXUY. "This significant milestone not only validates the strength of our vision but also reaffirms investor confidence in our ability to drive innovation in the decentralized trading space". " By bridging the Bitcoin Lightning Network with the multi-chain ecosystem, UXUY aims to drive Lightning Network adoption and transformation from payment into trading scenarios and contribute significantly to the Bitcoin ecosystem."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Mr. Sumeru at marketing@uxuy.com.

About UXUY:

UXUY is a decentralized multi-chain trading platform incubated by Binance Labs, dedicated to providing users with a seamless trading experience across various blockchain networks. With a focus on innovation and user empowerment, UXUY aims to revolutionize the decentralized exchange landscape and leverage Lightning Network to empower users to trade any token on any chain.

Website: https://uxuy.com

Twitter: @uxuycom

