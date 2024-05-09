JumpCloud Delivers Powerful New Features for Google Workspace and Google Cloud Customers

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced new features to help Google Workspace and Google Cloud customers get even more out of their JumpCloud on Google use. The new features deliver enhanced security, greater IT admin efficiency, and an easier experience for both IT teams and end users.



Three features in particular are designed specifically to help Google Cloud and Google Workspace customers:

Passwordless access capabilities through JumpCloud Go TM that use biometrics for greater ease of use and provide phishing resistance.

that use biometrics for greater ease of use and provide phishing resistance. Identity federation so customers can easily add device management to their environment using their Google Workspace credentials.

Temporary Elevated Device Privileges that make it easy for organizations to secure their environment with least privilege access to their JumpCloud managed devices.



Today’s product announcements build on a year of JumpCloud momentum around the Google Cloud ecosystem. JumpCloud announced its strategic partnership with Google Workspace in April 2023. In the year since, the partnership has expanded around the world to 28 Google Cloud partners, including industry heavyweights like Cloud Office, Devoteam, DigiCloud, SADA (recently acquired by Insight), and Shivaami.

“Managing users, devices, and resources using complementary, best-of-breed solutions is critical to protect against threat vectors targeting organizations,” said John Veltri, managing director of workspace and collaboration, SADA. “With its new capabilities, JumpCloud with Google Workspace will further enhance how organizations deliver secure, frictionless access to users while improving their cybersecurity posture.”

“Tool sprawl increases complexity and creates an enormous burden for IT admins, putting their organizations at significant risk,” said Greg Armanini, vice president of product management, JumpCloud. “JumpCloud and Google Workspace together deliver a comprehensive solution across device, identity, and access management, while also giving IT teams the freedom to add industry leading tools that best fit their deployment’s needs.”

Product Details

New Passwordless Access to Google Cloud Assets with JumpCloud Go

With JumpCloud Go, IT admins can deliver passwordless access to Google Cloud resources and Google Workspace instances using the biometrics built into users’ devices. This reduces login fatigue through a phishing-resistant solution that secures access to an organization’s most sensitive assets.

Key capabilities include:

Increased user productivity and security by leveraging device biometric authenticators, such as Apple Touch ID or Windows Hello, combined with JumpCloud Go to overcome traditional password or multi-factor authentication (MFA) challenges.

by leveraging device biometric authenticators, such as Apple Touch ID or Windows Hello, combined with JumpCloud Go to overcome traditional password or multi-factor authentication (MFA) challenges. Phishing-resistant authentication by issuing access only after requests are cryptographically verified, reducing the potential attack surface for phishing.

New Federated Identity Capabilities

JumpCloud’s external identity federation allows Google Workspace admins to automate end-to-end user login workflows to reduce authentication complexity, support costs, and increase security all from one pane of glass. End users can now authenticate with their Google Workspace credentials across devices, networks, and IT resources for a consistent user experience.

Key capabilities include:

Configuring Google Workspace as a federated identity provider for user authentication to the JumpCloud user portal and managed devices.

for user authentication to the JumpCloud user portal and managed devices. Federated device self-service account provisioning that allows users to sign in with their Google Workspace login credentials to authorize a new local device account.

that allows users to sign in with their Google Workspace login credentials to authorize a new local device account. Federated Mac automated device enrollment to enable users to automatically enroll devices into JumpCloud mobile device management (MDM) during the device out-of-box experience with their local device account authorization.

to enable users to automatically enroll devices into JumpCloud mobile device management (MDM) during the device out-of-box experience with their local device account authorization. Federated local password reset that allows users to reset their device password using their Google Workspace account without IT intervention.

New Temporary Elevated Device Privileges

Through JumpCloud, Google Workspace admins can elevate and automatically remove users’ permissions on a device for a specific time frame to deliver just-in-time device access. This simplifies and further enhances an organization’s ability to enforce the concept of least privileges across their managed devices by allowing admins to limit user permissions by default.

Key capabilities include:

Automated elevated user privilege and privilege expiration for users on their devices on an as-needed basis.

for users on their devices on an as-needed basis. Temporary local administrator rights with privileges to install software, run scripts or change environmental settings.

with privileges to install software, run scripts or change environmental settings. Data insight events that capture all the relevant activity logs for auditing, troubleshooting, and meeting a company’s compliance requirements.



About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Community | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Click here to get started with JumpCloud

Partner Support

Cloud Office:

"Packaging Google Workspace and JumpCloud allows us to pair the most powerful identity and device management system with the most effective productivity suite. This gives us an all-in-one solution that meets the dynamic needs of all of our customers. In terms of ease of use and cost-savings, there's nothing better on the market." Dimitar Pavlov, CEO, Cloud Office.

Shivaami:

"Finding a cloud solution that can adequately secure and power the IT needs at the speed at which India businesses are growing isn't easy. But choosing JumpCloud and Google Workspace is. We can offer our customers a simpler, safer way to collaborate in the cloud and have the utmost confidence that no matter how fast a business needs to scale, JumpCloud and Google Workspace are ready." Punit Thakkar, CEO & MD, Shivaami

Digicloud:

"JumpCloud and Google Workspace together give us a seamless solution to secure leading African organisations. Our partners' customers will not only have a superior option to replace ageing legacy identity management systems, but also a flexible and powerful option to manage modern identity and productivity needs." Gregory MacLennan, CEO, Digicloud Africa

Devoteam:

"Our customers need to comply with high security standards while meeting the productivity needs unique to hyper growth companies. Because of JumpCloud, we've helped customers onboard record numbers of employees at an extraordinary pace. Adding Google Workspace to the equation is kind of a golden combination, unlocking both greater efficiencies and better security - it's an incredible partnership." Cyril Lehman, vice president, Devoteam Cybertrust