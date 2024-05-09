Latest Clinical and Quality-of-Life Data for TransCon™ PTH (Palopegteriparatide)-Treated Adults with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism to Be Presented at ECE 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that new TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) data supporting clinical and quality-of-life benefits in adult patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism will be presented at the European Congress of Endocrinology being held May 11-14, 2024, in Stockholm.



Topics include an oral presentation of new 2-year results from a post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial demonstrating sustained improvements in kidney function in adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism treated with TransCon PTH, as well as a symposium presentation on health and quality-of-life improvements in patients switching from rhPTH(1-84) to TransCon PTH as part of a compassionate use program.

“We are pleased to partner with leading experts in endocrinology to present this new, groundbreaking data showing the health and quality-of-life benefits of initiating or switching to TransCon PTH treatment,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Ascendis Pharma’s Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Endocrine Medical Sciences.

The full schedule of Ascendis presentations during ECE 2024 follow:

Sunday, May 12

2:50 pm

(2:40 pm session)

Rooms A2-A3

Oral Presentation



Sustained Improvement in Renal Function with Palopegteriparatide in Adults with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: 2-Year Results from the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial

Dr. Peter Schwarz



Monday, May 13

12:40 – 1:55 pm

Room A7 Symposium

Replacing What’s Missing in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism – Treatment with Palopegteriparatide Hypoparathyroidism, Current Management and Palopegteriparatide

Dr. Andrea Palermo

Dr. Andrea Palermo Bone Metabolism & New 2-Year Renal Data

Dr. Peter Schwarz

Dr. Peter Schwarz Patient-Reported Outcomes & Initial Data from Compassionate Use of Palopegteriparatide

Dr. Heide Siggelkow



About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine disease caused by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH), the primary regulator of calcium and phosphate balance in the body, acting directly on bone and kidneys and indirectly on the intestines. Individuals with hypoparathyroidism may experience a range of severe and potentially life-threatening short-term and long-term complications, including neuromuscular irritability, renal complications, extra-skeletal calcifications, and cognitive impairment. Post-surgical hypoparathyroidism accounts for the majority of cases (70-80%), while other etiologies include autoimmune and idiopathic causes.

About TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) is a prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH 1-34) administered once daily, designed to provide parathyroid hormone levels within the normal physiological range across the 24-hour dosing period. TransCon PTH was granted marketing authorization under the brand name YORVIPATH® by the European Commission (EC) and the European Economic Area in November 2023 and by the United Kingdom’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Great Britain in April 2024 as a PTH replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism. In the United States, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has set a PDUFA date of May 14, 2024 to complete their review of Ascendis Pharma’s New Drug Application for TransCon PTH for adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism. TransCon PTH is also in development in Japan through Teijin Ltd. and in China through VISEN Pharmaceuticals.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, Ascendis uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) TransCon PTH’s PDUFA date of May 14, 2024, (ii) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company and (iii) Ascendis’ use of its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers, distributors and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in Ascendis’ development programs or on-market products; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen expenses related to Ascendis’ development programs; unforeseen selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2024 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

