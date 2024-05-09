Largest Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Tel Aviv Acquires Sensus Healthcare’s SRT-100™ to Provide Gentler Radiotherapy to Treat Tumors in Dogs and Cats

First veterinary commercial sale of the SRT-100 outside the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the sale of an SRT-100 system to Chavat Da’at, the Veterinary Specialist Referral Center Knowledge Farm at Beit Verl College in Tel Aviv, to provide a gentler radiotherapy option to treat tumors in dogs and cats. This is the first commercial sale of the SRT-100 for veterinary use outside the U.S.

Veterinary Specialist Referral Center Knowledge Farm was established in 2007 at Beit Berl College to provide imaging (ultrasound, CT and radiographs), general orthopedic soft tissue services and veterinary oncology services to general veterinary practitioners and their clients. Soon thereafter, an Emergency and Critical Care Center was established, which operates 24 hours a day. Knowledge Farm is the largest private Veterinary Specialty Referral Center in Israel with more than 20 board-certified specialists and emergency physicians, and more than 30 qualified veterinary technicians and support staff.

Previously Colorado State University (CSU) College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Studies acquired two SRT-100 systems: one to treat companion animals in its small animal hospital and the other to treat and to conduct studies primarily in equine ophthalmic tumors at the Johnson Family Equine Hospital in Fort Collins. CSU in recent weeks presented data showing that SRT can be used as a novel and safe treatment modality for equine eyelid squamous cell carcinoma.

“Whether for treating small animals like cats, dogs, turtles and birds, or large ones like horses, our technology is a valuable addition to leading veterinary practices worldwide. With great technology in the hands of great doctors, the benefits of our SRT-100 System in this vertical are clear. Our advanced technology helps keep skilled practitioners at the top of their field, while their patients benefit from a non-invasive option with no pain, no anesthesia, fast recovery and no fear,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare.

“The veterinary channel represents a large and exciting incremental growth opportunity for Sensus, as thought-leading institutions with tremendous knowledge and experience like CSU and now Chavat Da’at demonstrate the utility and versatility of our products. These leaders are exploring and expanding the veterinary indications for radiotherapy, while making treatments increasingly available and affordable to many more pet owners,” he added.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

