Cold Therapy System Market Size to Hit Valuation of USD 2,485.9 Million By 2032 | Portable Cold Therapy System Dominates Market, Contribute Over 60% Revenue Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valued at US$ 1,573.9 million in 2023, the global cold therapy system market is projected to attain valuation of US$ 2,485.9 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The growing body of research around cold therapy is painting a compelling picture for businesses looking to capitalize on this booming wellness trend. Consider the significant pain reduction reported in a study published in the Journal of Pediatric Orthopaedics, where postoperative cryotherapy helped slash pain and opioid use after ACL reconstruction. This aligns perfectly with the projected 18% growth in physical therapist employment by 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics – a clear indicator of rising demand for sports recovery solutions. Further studies in the global cold therapy market are highlighting the mental health benefits of cryotherapy as well. Research shows exposure to cold can significantly increase levels of mood-boosting norepinephrine, potentially aiding in combating depression. Athletes are already reaping the rewards: a sports medicine review found cryotherapy significantly reduced muscle pain within 24-96 hours post-exercise compared to other methods.

Beyond physical recovery, cold therapy market boasts neurological benefits too. A study in "The Journal of Neuroscience" revealed that cold exposure increases production of BDNF, a protein crucial for memory and learning. This aligns perfectly with the biohacking trend – the Global Wellness Summit predicts it will influence millions by 2024, with cryotherapy often being a key component. Consumers are taking notice. Astute Analytica’s data indicates a diverse market with over 40% opting for whole-body cryotherapy and 60% choosing localized treatments. A survey by the Cold Therapy Users Association found a significant improvement in sleep patterns among regular users, further solidifying cryotherapy's appeal for overall well-being.

Google Trends data also reflects this growing interest, with searches for "cryotherapy benefits" surging by 50% over the last five years. Even healthcare professionals are taking note – surveys show 30% of orthopedic doctors now recommend cryotherapy for athletic injuries.

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,485.9 Million CAGR 5.21% Largest Region (2023) North America (34%) By Type Portable (60%) By Application Hospitals (41.26%) Top Trends Increasing incidence of sports injuries and rising emphasis on exercise and gym activities.

Growing number of hip and knee surgeries across the globe.

Rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of bone diseases and trauma injuries. Top Drivers Growing need for safer pain management modalities as opposed to oral drug therapy.

Clinical evidence in favor of menthol-based topical analgesics.

High adoption of cold pain therapy in emerging economies. Top Challenges Wide use of oral pain relief medications due to their immediate effect.

Lack of awareness about treatment options for pain management.

Impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes on market dynamics.

Cryotherapy: A Booming Market with Endless Potential

Innovation is keeping pace with demand in the cold therapy market. The introduction of portable cryotherapy machines has fueled a 70% rise in home use, while the practice of cold showers as a routine has seen a staggering 120% increase in adoption in new markets like Southeast Asia. Regulatory bodies in Europe are establishing guidelines to standardize procedures, ensuring safety and efficacy. Even celebrities are getting in on the act. LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo are among high-profile figures advocating for cryotherapy, further influencing public interest. Research funding has also seen a 200% increase in the past decade according to the National Institutes of Health. The global market is responding accordingly. Cryotherapy services have expanded by 80% in Asia and Latin America over the past five years. Some European health insurance plans are even starting to cover cryotherapy treatments, making it more accessible.

Online communities across the global cold therapy market are thriving as well, with over 100 dedicated forums and social media groups boasting tens of thousands of members discussing the benefits of cold therapy. Consumer sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with a survey revealing that 78% of users felt cryotherapy was more effective than traditional heat treatments for recovery and wellness.

Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Pain Management Adding Fuel to the Growth of Cold Therapy Market

Chronic pain, a major public health concern, affects millions of adults in the United States. Defined as lasting 12 weeks or more, it carries a hefty annual cost – a staggering $560 billion to $635 billion. This burden encompasses physical and mental health impacts, lost productivity, diminished quality of life, and strained family relationships. Over 20% of U.S. adults grapple with chronic pain, and this number is expected to rise as the population ages. While medications can be helpful, their side effects often make cold therapy market more appealing, particularly for older adults. Opioid medications come with a unique set of risks – addiction, overdose, and adverse effects. Finding safer and effective alternatives is a pressing need.

The good news is that a growing body of evidence supports the effectiveness of non-invasive, non-drug, cold therapies for various chronic pain conditions. Exercise, multidisciplinary rehabilitation, acupuncture, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness practices, massage, and mind-body practices have all been shown to improve function and/or pain beyond the course of treatment. Biofeedback and progressive muscle relaxation even show promise as initial therapies for chronic low back and neck pain in low- and middle-income communities. For those seeking to manage discomfort, psychologist or doctor-guided hypnosis can help by focusing attention away from the pain. Systematic reviews demonstrate that many of these cold therapies offer small to moderate reductions in pain and improved function.

Chilling the Competition: Portable Cold Therapy System Contributes Over 60% Market Share

Portable cold therapy systems are revolutionizing pain management and injury recovery in the global cold therapy market. Convenience is king – a user survey found 78% preferred them over traditional methods. Unlike ice packs that lose their chill, portable systems maintain a consistent temperature throughout treatment. This consistency aligns with research: a study showed postoperative cryotherapy significantly reduced pain after ACL reconstruction. Faster recovery is another perk. Cold therapy reduces swelling and pain, speeding up healing. Athletes leverage this benefit for injury prevention – a sports medicine review found cryotherapy significantly reduced muscle pain post-exercise compared to passive recovery. This extends beyond sports – the DonJoy IceMan system's forefoot pad aids post-bunion surgery recovery.

Advanced features further solidify their dominance. Many systems, like the Aircast Cryo Cuff, offer dual cold and compression therapy, appealing to a wider range of users. Modern systems operate quietly, making them ideal for home or clinic use. Notably, some advanced systems, like the Breg Polar Care Cube, require a prescription, highlighting strong medical endorsement. Portable cold therapy conquers traditional limitations. Unlike ice packs, they provide continuous cold therapy. The IceMan Classic3 delivers 6-8 hours on a single fill in the cold therapy market. Advanced systems like the Game Ready GRPro 2.1 allow for precise temperature and compression control. This controlled approach can even reduce reliance on medication. Patient feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with users praising their effectiveness.

The future of portable cold therapy is bright and chilly. Technological advancements in temperature control and anatomical fit will further enhance their appeal. Growing public awareness fuels demand – Google Trends confirms a rise in searches for "portable cold therapy" over the past 5 years. Their applications extend beyond injuries to chronic pain management – a survey revealed 65% of chronic pain patients use cold therapy regularly. With compelling evidence and surging demand, portable cold therapy systems are poised to dominate the market for years to come.

From Athletes to Celebrities: How North America Embraced Dominance in Cold Therapy Market with Over 34% Market Share

North America drives the cold therapy market, fueled by a confluence of factors. Widespread adoption is a clear sign – cold therapy, including cryotherapy and ice baths, is popular among athletes, celebrities, and health enthusiasts. LeBron James and Wim Hof's endorsements further amplify this trend in North America. Innovation is another strength. North American companies lead the way in developing advanced cold therapy systems with precise temperature control and enhanced safety features. This focus on innovation extends beyond at-home solutions. Major cities boast specialized cryotherapy clinics and spas offering ice baths, making cold therapy readily accessible.

Sports play a key role too. Professional teams across North America widely use cold therapy for recovery and performance, lending significant legitimacy to the practice. This integration extends to healthcare, with more providers recommending cold therapy for pain management and post-surgery recovery. Research and development are crucial as well – North American institutions are at the forefront of studies exploring cold therapy's health benefits. Public interest in alternative therapies is surging in North America, and cold therapy aligns perfectly. Consumers seek holistic well-being, and cold therapy caters to that desire. The regulatory landscape is noteworthy – while the FDA hasn't approved whole body cryotherapy (WBC) for specific medical conditions, it allows for its use under general wellness guidelines. This foster continued use and research in the cold therapy market.

Educational resources are another pillar. A wealth of information on cold therapy is available across various platforms, empowering individuals to make informed decisions. Vibrant online communities dedicated to cold therapy experiences further amplify its popularity. North America's focus on mental health and holistic well-being creates a perfect environment for cold therapy. Additionally, the economic strength of many North American consumers allows them to invest in preventative and therapeutic measures, including home-use cold therapy systems.

Cold therapy market’s diverse applications broaden its appeal. It's used for sports recovery, pain relief, mental health improvements, and even immune system boosting. Testimonials from satisfied users and the potential health benefits like reduced inflammation and improved sleep further solidify its reputation. Effective marketing and the expansion of services that incorporate cold therapy, like wellness centers, ensure continued growth and accessibility. In conclusion, North America's dominance in the cold therapy market stems from a powerful combination of factors – high adoption rates, innovation, integration with sports and healthcare, and a focus on well-being. With ongoing research and increasing accessibility, cold therapy looks set to maintain its position in the North American wellness market for years to come.

Global Cold Therapy System Market Key Players

DJO

OrthoBracing

Hubei Cfull Medical Technology Co.,Ltd

Polar Products

CoolSystems (Avanos Medical, Inc. )

Breg, Inc.

Pain Management Technologies

Ossur

Vive Health

Aircast

Bledsoe

DeRoyal

ThermaZone

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Desktop

Portable

By Application

Hospital

Clinic

Nursing Center

Home

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

