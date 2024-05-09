Antelope Enterprise Announces Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2023 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”, “AEHL” or the “Company”), which operates KylinCloud, a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 800,000+ hosts and influencers, today announced that it will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, May 10, 2024, to discuss its second half and full year financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

The Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2023 Earnings Press Release will be available prior to the Company’s Earnings Conference Call at: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/aehl/press-releases .

To participate in the live conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: 1-844-695-5522; international callers should dial 1-412-317-0698. In order to join the call, you will be required to provide the topic ‘Antelope Enterprise’ to enter the conference call.

If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on May 10, 2024, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial 1-877-344-7529, and international callers can dial 1-412-317-0088, using the Conference ID number 9609413.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 800,000+ hosts and influencers. The Company recently announced the launch of an energy supply business to be operated via its wholly-owned subsidiary, AEHL US LLC. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aehltd.com . To receive the Company's public announcements, please email investor@aehltd.com .

Source: Antelope Enterprise Holdings, Ltd.

Contact Information:

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Edmund Hen, Chief Financial Officer

Email: info@aehltd.com



Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick, Account Manager

Email: david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Phone: +1 646-694-8538