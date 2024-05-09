Blackwells Exposes the Futility of Braemar’s May 6th Announcement

Highlights a Pattern of Similar, Troubling Behavior by the Board



NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), a shareholder of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Braemar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHR), today released a presentation entitled “Too Little, Too Late” which may be found at https://nomoremonty.com/letters-presentations/.

Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, said:

“We have previously warned the Board against digging an even bigger hole for themselves by enabling the continued value destructive behaviour of Montgomery Bennett and Braemar’s external advisor. We question the motivations that produced a very uninspiring price for Torrey Hilton, and led to the authorization of a suspiciously timed share buyback; this Board must pause any and all strategic initiatives until shareholders have their say at the ballot box.”

Blackwells encourages all shareholders to review Blackwells’ materials, the details of its engagement with the Company, information about Blackwells’ nominees, and other important information at www.NoMoreMonty.com.

About Blackwells Capital

Blackwells Capital was founded in 2016 by Jason Aintabi, its Chief Investment Officer. Since that time, it has made investments in public securities, engaging with management and boards, both publicly and privately, to help unlock value for stakeholders, including shareholders, employees and communities. Throughout their careers, Blackwells’ principals have invested globally on behalf of leading public and private equity firms and have held operating roles and served on the boards of media, energy, technology, insurance and real estate enterprises. For more information, please visit www.blackwellscap.com.

Contacts

Shareholders

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.

Toll Free: +1 (800) 322-2885

proxy@mackenziepartners.com

Media

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier & Riyaz Lalani

646-569-5897

blackwells@gagnierfc.com

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Blackwells, Blackwells Onshore I LLC, Jason Aintabi, Michael Cricenti, Jennifer M. Hill, Betsy L. McCoy and Steven J. Pully (collectively, the “Participants”) are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company for the 2024 Annual Meeting. On April 3, 2024, the Participants filed with the SEC their definitive proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card in connection with their solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company.

All shareholders of the Company are advised to read the definitive proxy statement, the accompanying WHITE UNIVERSAL proxy card and other documents related to the solicitation of proxies by the Participants, as they contain important information, including additional information related to the Participants and their direct or indirect interests in the Company, by security holdings or otherwise.

The definitive proxy statement and an accompanying WHITE universal proxy card will be furnished to some or all of the Company’s shareholders and are, along with other relevant documents, available at no charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/. In addition, the Participants will provide copies of the definitive proxy statement without charge, upon request. Requests for copies should be directed to Blackwells.