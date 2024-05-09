Outlook Therapeutics® to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 on May 16, 2024 and Host Inaugural Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast

ISELIN, N.J., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to achieve the first approval for an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of retinal diseases in the US and the EU, today announced that it will report its financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Outlook Therapeutics management will host its inaugural quarterly conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 AM ET that same day.



The call will be led by Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lawrence Kenyon, Chief Financial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-8291 (domestic) or (201) 689-8345 (international) and referencing the Outlook Therapeutics Conference Call. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website, outlooktherapeutics.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to achieve FDA and European Commission approval for the launch of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg or bevacizumab gamma) as the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA and/or EC approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, EU, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and other markets. As part of the Outlook Therapeutics' multi-year commercial planning process, Outlook Therapeutics and Cencora entered into a strategic commercialization agreement to expand the Outlook Therapeutics’ reach for connecting to retina specialists and their patients. Cencora will provide third-party logistics (3PL) services and distribution, as well as pharmacovigilance services and other services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

