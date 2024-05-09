General Motors Selects Stream Companies as a new Partner for the Dealer Digital Solution Program

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, the leading full-service, integrated, data-driven advertising agency in the automotive industry, announced today that it has been selected as an approved Digital Advertising and SEO Partner in the General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solution Program. With more than 4,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac dealerships under its umbrella, GM is now extending the opportunity for all eligible dealerships to leverage GM IMR Turnkey Match funds for covering the expenses of Stream Digital Advertising & SEO services. This initiative enables dealerships to benefit from the comprehensive General Motors Dealer Digital Solution. This exemplary digital advertising program offers dealers access to a collection of digital products and services aimed at driving sales and service business.



This inclusion also affords General Motors retailers the opportunity to leverage Stream’s full-service, fully integrated offerings and innovative advertising technology. The agency, known for its media-agnostic and hands-on approach, data-driven strategies, and transparency, looks to drive growth for General Motors retailers by providing expanded offerings from creative services to first-party data solutions.

“As Stream Companies joins the General Motors' Dealer Digital Solution Program, we're thrilled to continue our longstanding commitment to being forward-thinking, disciplined, strategic partners driving GM dealership growth," says David Regn, CEO of Stream Companies. "For over two decades, Stream has been at the forefront of digital advertising, offering hands-on consultative strategies that empower dealers to thrive in today's dynamic market. With our strategic vision and growth mindset paired with our AdTech, data-driven solutions, and our expertise in leveraging GM IMR Turnkey Match funds, we're eager to extend our partnership with GM dealers, driving success through innovative digital advertising and navigating the evolving digital landscape."

Stream’s full-service offerings, paired with its strategic, data-driven approach and patented Integrated Marketing Cloud solutions, provide the industry’s first full-service and complete customer lifecycle solution. The revolutionary adtech solution allows retailers to better identify website visitors, market to past clients and future shoppers, and measure advertising in ways that have never been done before. Stream Companies services offerings for General Motors retailers consist of the following:

Digital Advertising Strategy

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Paid Search and Retargeting

Display Advertising

Online Video

CTV/OTT

Streaming Audio

Paid Social

Social Management



"As we integrate into the General Motors Dealer Digital Program, we're energized to uphold our commitment to proactive, results-oriented collaboration in propelling GM dealership expansion," remarks Rich Harrisson, Senior Executive VP of Agency Growth at Stream Companies. "Having been deeply immersed in the General Motors dealership landscape, I recognize the immense opportunities available to those who embrace this digital initiative. My primary goal remains assisting dealers in optimizing their car sales effectively. Those who seize the opportunity presented by this program can expect significant boosts in profitability and sales, particularly when aligned with our customized digital marketing strategies."

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency with over 27 years of continued growth and experience in advertising and digital marketing. The agency uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach paired with patented revolutionary adtech and a media-agnostic approach to deliver retail traffic and results to businesses across the U.S.

With partnerships spanning across various industries including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance, Stream has collaborated with over 4,000 businesses. Noteworthy among these are some of the largest publicly- and privately-owned companies in the United States within the automotive sector. For a comprehensive understanding of Stream’s offerings, you can explore more at https://www.streamcompanies.com/generalmotors

Press Contact:

Subi Ghosh

EVP, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships

Marketing@StreamCompanies.com