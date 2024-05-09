Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market is Poised to Reach USD 1,799.96 Million, Growing At A 22.8% CAGR From 2024 To 2032 - Report By Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Explanation:

The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market was valued at USD 347.29 million in 2024 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1,799.96 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 22.8% from 2024 to 2032.

HMOs are exceptional prebiotics detected naturally in a mother’s breast milk. They are the most copious solid component in breast milk subsequent to fat and carbohydrates. In breastfed babies, HMOs are scientifically portrayed to affirmatively impact the microbiome. HMOs assist in bolstering immunity as they nourish the advantageous bacteria in the baby's gut, where 70% of the immune system prevails. The HMO market growth can be attributed to HMOs persuading bacterial expansion in the intestinal tract which is advantageous for health.

HMOs are considered to offer several benefits, such as reinforcing immune function, decreasing the probability of infections, enhancing cognitive advancement, and encouraging gastrointestinal health in infants. Also, the market is propelled by growing consciousness about the significance of breastfeeding and the advantages of HMOs, escalating birth rates, and burgeoning cash flows in developing regions.

Download a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-milk-oligosaccharides-hmo-market/request-for-sample

Fundamental Stats from the Report:

The global market for human milk oligosaccharides was valued at USD 347.29 million in 2024.

The market is expected to proliferate at a 22.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market size is anticipated to grow to USD 1799.96 million by 2032.

Key Findings from the Report:

The market for human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) is expanding due to the notable escalation in demand for the biosynthetic production of HMOs. Their utilitarian advantages push this as a supplement in infant formulas and several dietary commodities.

The market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market share.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-milk-oligosaccharides-hmo-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Market Key Players:

Elicityl S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Biosynth Carbosynth

Dextra Laboratories Ltd.

Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences

Glycosyn

BASF S.E.

Glycom A/S

Nestle Health Science

Important Market Developments:

Growth Drivers:

One prominent attribute driving the human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market demand is the escalation in infant demographics. This escalation in the infant population instantly escalates the demand for infant nutrition commodities, including infant formula and dietary additives.

The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) industry is on the rise as they nutrify the immune system, reinforce the advancement of a wholesome gut microbiome, and offer a safeguard against pathogens.

Trends:

The escalating recognition among healthcare experts and researchers of the importance of HMOs in imitating the advantageous impacts of human breast milk has caused an escalation in the guidance and approval of HMOs in infant nutrition. Thus, the makers are concentrating on advancing HMO-dependent commodities to meet the escalating demand, additionally driving the market growth.

Challenges:

The production of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) commodities is costly as a sizeable quantity of human milk is needed to submit a compact aggregate of oligosaccharides. Subsequently, these approaches are excessively estimated, and there is continuous research and development to enhance productivity and profitability.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific: The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase because of the region's impact on the infant formula market. HMOs are significant components in preparing infant food and supplements. Furthermore, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has declared the advancement of six definite manufacturing sorts for producing oligosaccharides; China's infant formula market is responsible for roughly 50% of the industry, designating notable possibilities for growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-milk-oligosaccharides-hmo-market/inquire-before-buying

Segmentation Overview:

By Type Outlook:

2’FL

3’FL

3’SL

6’SL

By Application Outlook:

Infant Formula

Functional Food & Beverage

Food Supplements

By Distribution Channel Outlook:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Drug Store or Pharmacy

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Dairy Foods Market

Online Grocery Market

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Market

Amaranth Market

Regenerative Agriculture Market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.