Human Interest Advisors Appoints Retirement and Investment Industry Experts to Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Interest Advisors (HIA) announced their appointment of two veteran investment experts to the board to help 401(k) plan sponsors provide their participants with diversified and affordable investment options. HIA, an SEC-registered investment adviser, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Human Interest Inc., the fastest-growing,1 affordable full-service 401(k) provider for small and medium-sized businesses.



Welcoming retirement and investment industry experts: Anne Lester and Richard Arney

Anne Lester joins HIA’s Board with over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the retirement industry, most recently at JP Morgan Asset Management, where she served as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and launched JPMorgan’s SmartRetirement Target Date franchise. Anne recently published her first book, Your Best Financial Life, an Axiom Book Awards Gold Medal Winner for Best Book on Retirement Planning.

Says Anne, “I believe that everyone deserves to have access to a secure financial future. That’s why I’m so excited to join HIA’s Board of Directors and use the breadth of my experience to help ensure that employees of small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S. have access to affordable retirement plans.”

Richard Arney is currently a Director at Accial Capital, an impact-focused, tech-enabled investor in small business and consumer loan portfolios in emerging markets. He also serves as a director of hedge funds in the consumer lending and real estate space. Prior to his current role, Richard worked at BlackRock, McKinsey & Company, Accenture, and the California State Senate. Rick served on BlackRock’s Corporate Governance and Responsible Investment Committee, setting board governance and proxy voting standards for BlackRock’s multi-trillion-dollar holdings and platform of investment products.

“I’m very excited to be in this role at HIA where I’m hopeful to put my years of investment and governance experience to support companies and employees in their retirement investment journey,” says Richard.

HIA expansion journey continues

The appointment of Anne Lester and Richard Arney to the HIA board is the latest step in HIA’s expansion following two additions in 2023. Ronnie Cox came from Pensionmark Financial Group to join HIA as Investment Director. Kristin Burnett brought her experience from Protego Trust Bank and Russell Investments to join HIA as Chief Compliance Officer, overseeing the compliance program at HIA and managing regulatory relationships with the SEC and state regulatory agencies.

HIA to build out investment service platform

“In January 2024, Human Interest Advisors was recognized by Investor.com as a Best Financial Advisor Firm for Everyday Americans 2024 with a 5-star rating.2 With the addition of Anne Lester and Richard Arney to our board, we’re doubling down on helping everyday Americans achieve their financial goals,” said Klinton Miyao, Head of HIA. "Anne and Richard's commitment to HIA’s mission and culture of compliance combined with their expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build out our investment services platform to help participants make informed investment decisions.”

Learn more about HIA and how Human Interest helps small and mid-size businesses automate retirement plans for their employees.



About Human Interest Advisors

Human Interest Advisors (HIA) is an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser that helps 401(k) plan customers provide their employees with diversified and affordable investment options. The advisory service leverages an easy-to-use digital platform to deliver recommended portfolio allocations. HIA is a subsidiary of Human Interest Inc. HIA’s advisory services are bundled with Human Interest Inc.’s plan administration and recordkeeping services. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com.

1 - Source: Human Interest calculations using data from "Provider Rankings" included within the Plan Sponsor 2022 and 2023 Recordkeeping Surveys .