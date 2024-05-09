Money Management International (MMI) and USAA Educational Foundation (USAAEF) Collaborate to Improve Financial Readiness for Service Members and Their Families

STAFFORD, Texas, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI) and USAA Educational Foundation (USAAEF) are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at bolstering financial wellness efforts across military communities nationwide.

Driven by a mutual commitment to empowering individuals with sound financial knowledge and resources, the new relationship leverages the strengths of both organizations to deliver impactful educational content, debt relief advice, and social media outreach.

“Debt is a real issue for military families and one that can take the focus away from your job in uniform. We are proud to partner with MMI to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed financial decisions and build a more secure future,” said David Evetts, President of USAAEF.

MMI becomes the preferred debt management partner for USAAEF participants who need deeper support through the foundation’s Debt Destroyer® program, a six-step journey designed to help users understand their cash flow, manage debt, and increase financial resilience.

"We are excited to work with USAAEF to further our shared mission of promoting financial empowerment,” said Tara Alderete, Director of Enterprise Learning and Military Reconnect program manager at MMI. “By integrating resources and expertise, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of military households seeking to achieve financial stability."

“I wholeheartedly recommend MMI’s services to anyone struggling with debt,” said Gabriel Grant, a USMC Veteran who paid off more than $25,000 of debt through an MMI debt management plan. “Their personalized debt management solutions, creditor negotiation, and financial education were instrumental in helping me become debt-free.”

About USAAEF

Since 1986, The USAA Educational Foundation, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, has served the military community by helping service members and their families become informed financial decision-makers through every life stage. The free, simple-to-navigate financial education available at www.usaaef.org is tailored for the military community, enabling service members and their families to understand essential financial concepts through a library of educational videos, interactive calculators, and downloadable worksheets.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is at the forefront of changing how America overcomes financial challenges. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit with over 65 years of experience, MMI empowers individuals to achieve financial confidence through education, motivation, and informed choices. Named among the nation's best by Bankrate, ConsumerAffairs, Investopedia, Forbes, Fortune, and USA Today, MMI helps people overcome everyday and extraordinary financial challenges. By delivering expert guidance and timely solutions, MMI inspires action and fosters a life of financial wellness. Learn more at: MoneyManagement.org

Media Contacts:

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Mandi Moynihan, 512.364.1970, Mandi.Moynihan@usaaef.org