Professional Services Marketing, Sales and AI Expert to Drive Innovation and Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

AIKEN, SC, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Carl Henson, a seasoned executive with an AI-focused doctorate and a proven track record in revitalizing sales and marketing landscapes, will now apply his extensive professional services industry experience and marketing AI research to drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO and CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Dr. Henson joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“A critical thinker, strategic analyst, and problem solver, Carl leads innovation and solutions development and conceptualizes groundbreaking approaches and services,” said Paul Sparrow, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his deep professional services business experience and AI research to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

As a Chief Outsiders professional services focused Fractional CMO & CSO, Dr. Henson brings deep industry and AI experience to drive growth at client companies. As his career demonstrates, he successfully integrates strategies across corporate branding, revenue generation, marketing innovation, digital transformation, and communication to drive growth. Effective at project management and steering new sales and revenue initiatives, he strengthens relationships with clients and stakeholders in fast-paced, multidisciplinary environments.

Consumer Marketing Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Dr. Henson works with the CEOs of middle-market professional services companies to accelerate sales and market share growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Founder & Chief Executive Officer at MarZeka Consulting, Dr. Henson drove sweeping growth and innovation for numerous businesses by developing innovative client solutions to address complex challenges.

As Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President of Innovation at MAU Workforce Solutions, he attained exponential revenue growth from $35 to $450 million, maintained consistent profitability, and secured a top 50 ranking among staffing firms. He also served for several years as Vice-President of Marketing & Business Development and as Business Development Manager at MAU, Inc.

Prior to his successful executive marketing career, Dr. Henson earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BS) from the University of South Carolina at Aiken in Aiken, South Carolina followed by a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia. In 2023, he received a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from the Warrington School of Business at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida where his research focused on marketing and artificial intelligence.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,850 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

