Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance Announces the AR Safety Infographic

BOSTON, MA, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) announced the AR Safety Infographic, a new tool that explores the benefits and potential safety risks of using AR in the workplace. By carefully considering safety before deploying AR solutions, organizations may be able to avoid issues before they occur.

Each section contains the benefits and challenges of using AR and includes a summary to the left when it is clicked on. There is also a detailed page for the section when clicking the ‘LEARN MORE’ button to help you understand the benefits and potential risks and how to manage them.

“Our mission is to help companies in all parts of the AR ecosystem achieve greater operational efficiency through the smooth introduction and widespread adoption of interoperable AR-assisted enterprise systems,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of the AREA. “Our AR Safety Infographic provides reliable guidance that makes the path to AR adoption surer, shorter, and smoother.”

The sections include:

AR Experience - integrates the digital and physical worlds seamlessly, and any interactions should feel like you are interacting within a real-world environment.

Cognition - Effective use of technology-based environments and augmented reality reduces cognitive load by scaffolding information and lessons' contents

Sensory - Engaging in immersive experiences can offer many benefits, catering to personal growth, entertainment, education, and even therapeutic purposes.

Environmental - Augmented Reality has all the trapping to encourage sustainability in the energy sector; AR is being used to power renewable energy systems by providing a more detailed understanding of energy sources and their potential.

Physical - The most prevalent benefit is the AR headset experience, enabling users to see their physical surroundings while interacting with virtual assets. This allows not only safety for the user by seeing their surroundings but also mobility.

Devices & Accessories - Augmented Reality Devices encompass various hardware, each offering unique immersive experiences.

See the AREA website for member companies contributing to the AR Safety Infographic.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

