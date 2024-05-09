Stifel to Sponsor the Tewaaraton Award, Honoring the Nation’s Top College Lacrosse Players

ST. LOUIS, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that it has entered into a multiyear agreement to serve as presenting sponsor of The Tewaaraton Award, recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award and given annually to the nation’s top male and female college lacrosse players.



The Tewaaraton Award is the latest in Stifel’s growing list of sports partnerships, which also includes the Haskins and Annika Awards honoring the top male and female college golfers, the Stifel U.S. Ski Team, rising professional soccer stars Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, and professional golfers Rachel Heck, Harry Higgs, Kelly Kraft, Ryan McCormack, and Greyson Sigg.

“We’re excited to align the Stifel brand with college lacrosse, one of the nation’s fastest growing sports, as presenting sponsor of The Tewaaraton Award,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “The Tewaaraton Foundation is a tremendous organization that is committed to bringing attention to the sport of lacrosse while respectfully honoring its Native American heritage. As the firm Where Success Meets Success, we look forward to continuing to support talented, dedicated athletes on their road to success.”

“Stifel values excellence in all its endeavors,” said Jeffrey Harvey, Chairman of The Tewaaraton Foundation. “We are proud to partner in presenting The Tewaaraton Trophy, which embodies the heritage of lacrosse and is the game’s most prestigious award.”

This year’s Tewaaraton recipients will be chosen at the conclusion of the 2024 college lacrosse season by selection committees comprised of premier college coaches who are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation. The winners will be announced live May 30 at The Tewaaraton Ceremony at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

About The Tewaaraton Foundation

The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. Founded at the University Club of Washington, D.C., the award was first presented in 2001 with permission from the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders. “Tewaaraton” is the Mohawk word for lacrosse, and The Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity of the selection process and advances the mission of the Foundation. Each year, The Tewaaraton Foundation presents two scholarships to students from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca, and Tuscarora Nations. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Award and The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com .

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

