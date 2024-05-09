Verizon advances Private Wireless Network offerings with private 5G platform from Nokia

NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, a leader in deploying and managing secure, reliable and high-performing private networks tailored to the needs of businesses across various industries, has completed the first phase of certification to add Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to its list of supported offerings in private networks that use Verizon’s licensed spectrum. When added to its portfolio, Nokia DAC will expand Verizon Business’ hardware and software options available to customers of Verizon Business’ Private 5G Network offering. The Nokia DAC platform will also be used to enhance indoor coverage for Verizon consumers and enterprise customers.



Verizon Private 5G Networks are agile on-premises wireless network solutions that keep an organization’s data traffic securely on site and separate from public traffic. They provide enhanced connectivity on company campuses and worksites, and allow for the safe integration, management and control of devices and applications with customer IT systems. Private networks:

offer greater security than WiFi,

provide high levels of uptime and reliability,

provide exceptional high-bandwidth performance and low latency,

can be tailored to the specific needs and requirements of a business,

can scale with the growth of a business, and

can enhance in-building coverage and capacity.

Alongside Private Wireless Networks, Verizon’s managed services include network monitoring, maintenance, and support, helping businesses to be more competitive, efficient and profitable.

“Private Wireless Networks have become an integral part of digital transformation for modern enterprises, and we are committed to developing new offerings and advancing the technology that enables Private 5G Networks to drive efficiency and profitability for our customers,” said Praveen Atreya, Vice President of Technology and Planning at Verizon.

Once fully certified and added to Verizon's commercial lineup, the Nokia DAC platform will also be in-production and available in Verizon's innovation labs for Verizon's enterprise customers to trial.



Nokia DAC combines plug-and-play 4.9G/LTE and 5G industrial-grade network connectivity with on-premise mission critical industrial edge (MXIE), to provide the data management and processing to support real-time applications for smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, remote operations and many other applications. These expanded capabilities will further fuel additional private network growth and support more robust use cases beyond what previous CBRS only (or unlicensed spectrum) generations were capable of.

David de Lancellotti, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Business at Nokia, said: “After many successful years working with Verizon on dedicated and unlicensed (CBRS) spectrum implementations in Europe and the U.S., we are excited to expand our partnership to include licensed spectrum implementations in North America and leverage our Nokia DAC private wireless and digitalization platform to accelerate the proliferation of 5G and industry 4.0’s transformation. This is a strategic growth area for Nokia and having a go to market partner like Verizon is pivotal to our success.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

