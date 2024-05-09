ACNB Corporation Announces Election of Alexandra Chiaruttini to Board of Directors

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) is pleased to announce the election of Alexandra Chiaruttini to its Boards of Directors, effective at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2024. Ms. Chiaruttini was also appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of ACNB Corporation’s banking subsidiary, ACNB Bank.



“We are very excited to welcome Alexandra to the Board of Directors,” stated ACNB Corporation Chairman of the Board, Alan Stock. “Her insight and expertise in legal and public company matters is extremely valuable to the work we do as a financial institution. We are confident that she will provide a unique perspective to ACNB and be an asset to our Board and management team.”

Ms. Chiaruttini is the Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel at the York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW), based in York, Pennsylvania, where she focuses on the regulatory and legal administration of the company, including environmental, SEC, and public utility actions, as well as various executive and strategic responsibilities.

Prior to her role with the York Water Company, Ms. Chiaruttini served as Chief Counsel to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Ms. Chiaruttini has also previously worked for over 15 years in private practice with respected regional law firms Stock and Leader, LLP, based in York, Pennsylvania, where she served as partner and Chair of the Environmental Practice Group, and McNees Wallace & Nurick, LLC, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Chiaruttini is a J.D. graduate of the Penn State Dickinson School of Law and is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania. She holds a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science and Management from Duquesne University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Behavioral Neuroscience from Lehigh University. She also serves on a number of community non-profit Boards, including the Solid Waste Authority and the Industrial Development Authority in York County and has been appointed by two Governors to serve on the Water Resources Advisory Committee, providing private industry analysis of new Commonwealth regulations and policies.

Ms. Chiaruttini expressed enthusiasm about joining the Board, stating, “I am incredibly honored to join the ACNB Board of Directors. ACNB Bank has a lengthy history over 167 years of serving its local communities and building relationships with its customers. This regional legacy is important to maintain with southcentral Pennsylvania and northern Maryland residents and business owners. I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to continue this legacy, and working with my fellow board members and the executive team to deliver value to ACNB’s shareholders.”

Ms. Chiaruttini’s nomination and election to the Board followed a thorough search and selection process conducted by the Board’s Nominating Committee. The addition of Ms. Chiaruttini expands the Board to 11 total members.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.4 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

ACNB #2024-11

May 9, 2024

Contact: Kevin Hayes SVP/ General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Governance Officer 717.339.5161 khayes@acnb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baa9195d-912c-470b-8bd1-40c1ecfc1aa2