NTWO OFF Achieved Positive Results of Over 22% improvement in Reduction of N2O Emissions in Open Greenhouse Environment

Neve Yarak, Israel, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. \ (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” or the “Company”), a pioneering agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, announced that its subsidiary NTWO OFF Ltd., has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in its mission to mitigate agriculture's environmental impact. A recent study conducted by NTWO OFF Ltd.’s research team has demonstrated remarkable success in its goal of reducing nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions from wheat crops.

The study transitioned from growth chambers to open greenhouse environments, allowing for larger pots and soil volumes. This adaptation facilitated the cultivation of more plants per pot and extended growth periods. The results exceeded expectations, with N2O emissions reduced by up to 54% compared to NTWO OFF Ltd.’s previous study result of emissions reduced by up to 44%, representing more than 22% improvement.

"We are thrilled by the outstanding performance of our innovative bacteria under open greenhouse conditions. The successful transition from the lab to an open greenhouse environment is a leap forward in our efforts to develop solutions for the reduction of N20 emissions in agriculture" said Dr. Dror Minz, of the ARO Volcani Institute and head of the research team.

NTWO OFF Ltd.’s proprietary technology revolves around two naturally occurring bacteria species isolated from wheat roots. These bacteria have demonstrated the ability to reduce N2O emissions across various environmental conditions. NTWO OFF Ltd. rigorously tests different formulations and soil types to optimize the effectiveness of this technology.

"Our commitment to environmental stewardship drives every aspect of our development. As the global community grapples with the challenges of climate change, NTWO OFF Ltd. remains steadfast in our dedication to providing innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture,” said David Palach, chief executive officer of N2OFF Inc.

According to Our World in Data , Nitrous oxide, often dubbed the "forgotten greenhouse gas", poses a significant threat to the environment, being 265 times more potent than carbon dioxide in warming the planet. By pioneering solutions to mitigate N2O emissions, NTWO OFF Ltd. aims to play a pivotal role in combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

Following the promising results achieved in its greenhouse experiments, NTWO OFF Ltd. is poised to expand its research efforts. Plans are underway to conduct larger-scale experiments in significantly larger containers, filled with various soil types. These endeavors aim to further validate the efficacy of NTWO OFF Ltd.'s technology across diverse agricultural settings.

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate emissions of nitrous oxide (N2O), a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd. aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV, that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com .

