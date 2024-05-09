SYLA Receives the Business Award for ZEH-M Oriented Certification and Integration of Energy-Saving Technologies

TOKYO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SYLA Co., Ltd., (Representative Director: Yoshiyuki Yuto) (“SYLA Co.”), has been honored with the Excellent Business Award in the mid- to high-rise studio condominium category by the Japan Association of Home Suppliers for its brand condominium, SYFORME MOTOMACHI-CHUKAGAI (“the Property”), completed in December 2023.



Background of the Award for the Property as an Environmentally Friendly Initiative

The Japan Association of Home Suppliers sponsors the Excellent Business Awards to recognize outstanding projects by its members, aiming to promote the provision of high-quality housing and living environments while contributing to the sustainable growth of the housing and real estate industry and enhancing the standards of its members. SYLA Co.’s brand condominium, SYFORME MOTOMACHI-CHUKAGAI, was honored with the Excellent Business Award in the mid- to high-rise studio condominium sales category.

The Property holds ZEH-M Oriented certification, emphasizing environmental protection and disaster preparedness. Through enhancements in insulation performance and the installation of energy-saving equipment, the Property has achieved a 34% reduction in primary energy consumption. Furthermore, solar power generation and storage battery facilities have been installed to contribute to environmental conservation, address the challenge of escalating electricity prices, and secure a reliable emergency power supply in times of disaster.

While progress toward carbon neutrality via ZEH certification and solar power integration is underway, introducing such features in mid- and high-rise studio condominium projects has been challenging. The main challenges include limited rooftop space for installation, installation complexities, and high installation and management costs. To overcome these obstacles, SYLA Co. has strategically combined energy conservation, generation, and storage technologies to create value-added, environmentally friendly products that also enhance disaster resilience.

About the award-received property

Property name: SYFORME MOTOMACHI-CHUKAGAI

Address: 2-11-40 Shinyamashita, Naka-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa

Builder: SYLA Co., Ltd.

Seller: SYLA Co., Ltd.

Construction: Fuetsu Construction Co., Ltd.

Planning and supervision: AsakuraTakaoToshikenchikusekkei Co., Ltd.

Design supervision: Base Co., Ltd.

Completion date: December 22, 2023

Site area: 1,171.89m2

Total floor area: 3,354.90m2

Unit area: 24.13m2 – 25.74m2

Structure: Reinforced concrete, 6 floors above the ground

Number of residential units: 95

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”) owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. SYLA’s mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. SYLA is engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en.

