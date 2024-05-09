Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2024-2028: Search Ads, Display Ads, Social Media, and Email Marketing Spending by Mobile Device and Desktop Applications

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital marketing spending market is forecasted to grow by USD 353.53 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by shift in consumer behavior toward online shopping, digital transformation across multiple sectors, and expanding availability of digital marketing software through mobile devices.

This study identifies the expansion of voice search optimization and voice-activated advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the digital marketing spending market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into marketing campaigns and increasing number of ad-exchange platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digital marketing spending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The digital marketing spending market is segmented as below:

By Application

Mobile devices

Desktops

By Type

Search ads

Display ads

Social media

E-mail marketing

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital marketing spending market vendors that include:

Alphabet Inc.

AppLovin Corp.

Coalition Technologies LLC

Dentsu Group Inc.

Disruptive Advertising Inc.

Ignite Visibility LLC

InMobi Pte. Ltd.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Perfect Search Media

Power Digital Marketing

RAPP

Silverback Strategies Inc.

Thinknow

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

Twitter Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

WebFX

L7 Creative

Also, the digital marketing spending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



