Commercial Combi Ovens Market to Hit Valuation of USD 8,167.6 Million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial combi ovens market reached a value of US$ 3,182.6 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 8,167.6 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 11.04% from 2024 to 2032.

Versatility and efficiency is one of the major drivers of the global commercial combi ovens market. They combine convection, steam, and combination cooking modes in a single unit, allowing for a wide range of dishes to be prepared in one appliance. This not only reduces the need for multiple pieces of equipment but also streamlines workflows in busy kitchens. This efficiency is particularly attractive in the quick service industry, which has seen explosive growth in the United States due to the fast-paced lifestyle and increased consumption of bakery products, both of which are well-suited for combi oven cooking.

Energy and space savings are another major advantage. Combi ovens are much more efficient than traditional ovens, leading to lower operating costs for restaurants and hotels. Additionally, their compact size allows them to fit into smaller kitchens, a crucial factor for maximizing space utilization in busy foodservice establishments.

The growth of the foodservice industry itself is a significant contributor to the rising demand in the global commercial combi ovens market. The rapid expansion of the restaurant business and premium/luxury hotels worldwide necessitates high-volume cooking capabilities, which combi ovens are perfectly suited for meeting. Europe, particularly Germany, France, and the UK, is a key market experiencing high demand for commercial combi ovens, with Germany holding a significant share of the Western European market. The USA and China are also expected to be major contributors to market growth in the coming years.

Leading manufacturers, which account for roughly half of the market share, are constantly innovating to meet this growing demand. Some key players include Electrolux, The Middleby Corporation, and Angelo Po. These companies are focusing on product innovation with features like touchscreen controls, programmable cooking modes, and self-cleaning abilities, all contributing to a more efficient and user-friendly experience for chefs. Additionally, there's a growing focus on developing energy-efficient combi ovens to meet the demand for sustainable appliances, and companies are offering customized solutions to cater to the diverse needs of the foodservice industry.

Key Findings in Global Commercial combi ovens market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 8,167.6 Million CAGR 11.04% Largest Region (2023) Europe (42.2%) By Product Type Commercial Combi Ovens with Boilers (57.1%) By End Users Food Service (68.0%) Top Trends Rapid adoption of smart combi ovens with IoT connectivity, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities to optimize kitchen operations and reduce downtime

Growing preference for boilerless combi ovens due to their lower upfront costs, easier installation, and reduced maintenance requirements compared to boiler-based models

Increasing demand for compact, space-saving combi ovens to cater to smaller commercial kitchens and ghost kitchens with limited floor space Top Drivers Surging popularity of food delivery services and ghost kitchens, which rely on combi ovens for their speed, consistency, and ability to handle high-volume orders

Rising labor costs and skilled labor shortages in the foodservice industry, driving the need for automated and user-friendly cooking equipment like combi ovens Top Challenges Intense competition among combi oven manufacturers, leading to price pressures and reduced profit margins, especially in the lower-end segment of the market

Rapid technological advancements and shorter product lifecycles, requiring continuous R&D investments and product innovations to stay competitive

Smart, Connected Combi Ovens Are the Future

Technological advancements are shaping the future of commercial combi ovens market. Manufacturers are developing smart ovens equipped with intuitive touchscreen controls, programmable cooking modes, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, and self-cleaning functionality. These high-tech appliances allow kitchen staff to precisely control cooking parameters, access recipes, and monitor the oven remotely using mobile apps. Some ovens even feature artificial intelligence that can automatically recognize food items, optimize settings, and predict maintenance needs. As foodservice operators prioritize efficiency, consistency and labor savings, the demand for these cutting-edge combi ovens will continue to rise.

Sustainability is a Growing Priority

Foodservice businesses are increasingly seeking eco-friendly kitchen equipment to reduce their environmental footprint and energy costs. In response, combi oven manufacturers are engineering models with improved insulation, heat recovery systems, and smart power-saving modes. Some are even exploring renewable energy sources like solar power. The shift towards sustainability is not only driven by cost considerations but also by changing consumer preferences. Diners are becoming more eco-conscious and gravitating towards establishments that demonstrate environmental responsibility. By investing in energy-efficient combi ovens, foodservice operators across the world commercial combi ovens market can both cut utility expenses and attract sustainability-minded customers.

Commercial Combi Ovens with Biolers are Leading the Market With Revneue Contribution of Over $1,818.10 Million

Combi ovens are a game-changer in professional kitchens, but those with boilers offer a distinct edge. Consistent steam is crucial. Unlike boilerless models, combi ovens with boilers boast a built-in tank that continuously boils water, generating a steady steam flow (3-5 litters per minute) for demanding tasks like steaming large quantities. Studies show this translates to a whopping 50% increase in steaming capacity compared to boilerless models across the commercial combi ovens market. In addition to this, steam quality matters. Boiler combi ovens produce superior 95-100% humidity steam, resulting in more evenly cooked and moist dishes. This translates to better food quality and performance. Efficiency is another advantage. With a constant steam supply, boiler combi ovens can achieve up to 20% faster cooking times compared to conventional ovens.

Almost all the combi ovens excel in versatility in the commercial combi ovens market. They seamlessly switch between convection, steam, and combination modes, giving chefs the flexibility to create a wide range of dishes. No wonder 78% of chefs favor them for their adaptability. This versatility is reflected in their widespread use across restaurants (45%), homes (20%), bakeries (15%), and more. The Americas, for instance, value efficiency and quality in food service, making combi ovens highly sought-after. The Combimaster Plus, a popular boiler combi oven, is a favorite for its ability to deliver premium food while minimizing resource usage and remaining user-friendly. A survey found a staggering 82% of chefs recommend it for its reliable performance.

Leading manufacturers like Rational are known for their innovative boiler combi ovens. Other top brands like Fagor, Smeg, and Goldstein collectively hold over 50% of the market share, showcasing the strong demand for these powerful kitchen tools.

A Tale of Two Markets: European Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rise in Commercial Combi Ovens Market

The market is showing strong growth globally, with Europe currently holding the dominant position and Asia Pacific experiencing the fastest growth rate. Europe's well-established culinary scene, particularly in countries like France, Italy, Germany, and Spain, fuels the demand for sophisticated cooking equipment like combi ovens. This rich heritage translates to a population with a deep appreciation for food, where chefs constantly innovate and experiment with new techniques. Further bolstering the market is Europe's thriving hospitality sector, boasting a vast network of restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice establishments. By 2030, the European hospitality industry is projected to reach a staggering €2,364 billion, signifying a continuous need for efficient and versatile equipment in professional kitchens.

European commercial combi ovens market consumers are also increasingly health-conscious, driving demand for food options that combi ovens can perfectly cater to. A staggering 67% of European consumers are willing to pay more for healthy food, and combi ovens provide a way to prepare nutritious meals efficiently. Additionally, combi ovens address the need to reduce energy and labor costs, a crucial factor for European foodservice businesses. Compared to traditional equipment, combi ovens can slash energy bills by up to 50%, while their versatility allows for streamlined workflows, potentially reducing labor requirements.

Europe's stringent food safety regulations, embodied by the EU Food Hygiene Regulation (EC) No 852/2004, necessitate the use of advanced and dependable cooking equipment. Combi ovens perfectly fit this requirement, offering precise temperature control and automated cooking cycles that ensure consistent hygiene standards. Furthermore, Europe enjoys a homegrown advantage with some of the leading combi oven manufacturers in the world, including Electrolux, Rational, and Lainox. This concentration of expertise and manufacturing power further strengthens the region's dominance in the commercial combi ovens market.

Asia Pacific to Keep Growing at Fastest CAGR of 12.24%

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness an impressive CAGR of 12.24% in the commercial combi ovens market in the coming years. The rapid expansion of the global QSR sector in the region is another significant factor. The Asia Pacific QSR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028, and combi ovens are ideally suited to the fast-paced environment and standardized menus of quick-service restaurants. Also, Asian consumers are increasingly seeking out unique culinary experiences and novel food products, and combi ovens offer the versatility to cater to these evolving preferences. As many as 60% of Asian consumers actively seek out new food and beverage experiences, and combi ovens empower chefs to deliver on those desires.

