Greater China Mass Affluent Banking Industry Report 2024: Investment Preferences & Competitor Benchmarking

This report analyzes Greater China's mass affluent market, with a focus on the mass affluents of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. This includes overall mass affluent market size (number of individuals) and their distribution in the region. The report provides analysis of the factors driving affluence and examines mass affluent individuals' financial goals, banking patterns, investment preferences, and insurance preferences. The report also covers the region's competitor benchmarking and case studies.



Emerging affluent and mass affluents make up the majority of the affluent population in the Greater China region. The population of affluents has been exponential in the last decade in the region. However, the growth is expected to slow down in the coming years as the economies mature. Despite low growth, the number of mass affluents in the region is exceedingly large, offering a huge market to the financial providers looking to cater to this segment in Greater China.



Scope

China has the largest mass affluent population within the Greater China region primarily due to its huge population, which has also gained access to financial resources. Additionally, the highest growth within the region is expected from China in the coming years, despite economic headwinds

The HNW individuals of the region are expected to grow at a more solid rate from 2023-27 than the mass affluents and the emerging affluents.

The emerging affluent have always been the biggest shareholder among all the affluents of Greater China and will continue to maintain the same in the forecast years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Understanding the Mass Affluent

Banking

Investment Preferences

Competitor Benchmarking

Appendix

