Global Cell and Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Research Report 2024: Market Anticipated to Soar with Projected CAGR Growth of 50.8% by 2029

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite the high cost of therapies, linked to the intensive research and development and narrow patient populations, the CGT market in ophthalmology is projected to expand from $46 million in 2023 to an impressive $3.0 billion in 2029.

The dynamic field of ophthalmology is witnessing a transformative phase with the advent of cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The existing market, primarily driven by a handful of therapies such as Luxturna for retinitis pigmentosa and Leber congenital amaurosis, is expected to experience significant growth. Rare and severe ophthalmic diseases, previously lacking effective treatment options, are at the forefront of this surge.



Regulatory and Clinical Developments



The evolution of the CGT segment is underpinned by comprehensive guidelines across major markets, providing a framework for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), preclinical assessments, and clinical trials. With the FDA offering specific guidance for gene therapy applications in retinal disorders, the pathway for bringing new treatments to market is further delineated. This structured regulatory environment is fostering innovation and enabling the advancement of close to 500 assets within the pipeline, ranging from discovery to pre-registration stages, for various ophthalmology indications.



Pipeline and Competitive Landscape



Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), retinitis, glaucoma, LCA, and retinopathy represent the top five ophthalmology indications with the most robust pipelines in CGT. The market shows a strong inclination towards gene therapy assets, which make up 74.6% of the total. This is complemented by key companies like Spark Therapeutics, which continue to lead with products already on the market, fortifying the gene therapy segment's dominance.



Future Market Outlook



The future for CGTs in ophthalmology is marked by the anticipation of further growth, sparked by innovative products and technologies. As the market landscape progresses, stakeholders are poised to refine strategies for sales, marketing, and potential collaborations. With an overarching goal to improve patient outcomes, the ophthalmology CGT therapeutics market promises to serve as a beacon of hope for individuals affected by some of the most challenging ocular diseases.



Key Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives



Emphasizing the opportunities that lie within the CGT market, organizations are encouraged to remain abreast of emerging trends and to evolve their business strategies accordingly. In doing so, they are not only advancing their competitive stance but also contributing to the broader narrative of medical progress within the field of ophthalmology. The CGT space stands as a testament to the remarkable potential of modern science in addressing unmet medical needs and enhancing the quality of life for patients around the globe.



This sweeping growth, coupled with the evolving regulatory and reimbursement landscapes, are setting the stage for an era of innovation and improved patient care in ophthalmology through the application of advanced cell and gene therapies.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Spark Therapeutics

Novartis

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie

RegenxBio

Holostem

Fujifilm Holdings Co

Aurion Biotech

Japan Tissue Engineering Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4ls3z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.