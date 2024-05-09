Cut Flowers Market Set to Grow by $18.7 Billion During 2023-2028: Growth Trends for Offline & Online Distribution Channels and Commercial & Residential End-users

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cut Flowers Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cut flowers market is forecasted to grow by USD 18.71 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by use of cut flowers for decorative and aesthetic purposes, rising growth in floriculture, and profitability associated with growing ornamental plants.
This study identifies the rise in popularity of hybridization and biotechnology as one of the prime reasons driving the cut flowers market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for premium flowers and expanding distribution channels in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) spaces will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the cut flowers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The cut flowers market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cut flowers market vendors that include:
- Astra Fund Holland B.V.
- Beekenkamp Group
- Danziger Group
- David Austin Roses
- Dos Gringos LLC
- Esmeralda
- Flamingo Horticulture investments
- Florius
- Jardin de Fleur
- Jet Fresh Flowers
- Karen Roses
- Marginpar B.V.
- Multiflora
- Newey Ltd.
- Rosebud Ltd.
- Smithers Oasis Co.
- Soex Flora
- The Flora
- The Queen's Flower
- The Sun Valley Group
- Turkish Flower Group
- Washington Bulb Co.
- Dummen Orange
- Selecta Cut Flowers SAU
Also, the cut flowers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
