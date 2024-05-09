Cut Flowers Market Set to Grow by $18.7 Billion During 2023-2028: Growth Trends for Offline & Online Distribution Channels and Commercial & Residential End-users

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cut Flowers Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cut flowers market is forecasted to grow by USD 18.71 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by use of cut flowers for decorative and aesthetic purposes, rising growth in floriculture, and profitability associated with growing ornamental plants.

This study identifies the rise in popularity of hybridization and biotechnology as one of the prime reasons driving the cut flowers market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for premium flowers and expanding distribution channels in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) spaces will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cut flowers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The cut flowers market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By End-user

Commercial

Residential

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cut flowers market vendors that include:

Astra Fund Holland B.V.

Beekenkamp Group

Danziger Group

David Austin Roses

Dos Gringos LLC

Esmeralda

Flamingo Horticulture investments

Florius

Jardin de Fleur

Jet Fresh Flowers

Karen Roses

Marginpar B.V.

Multiflora

Newey Ltd.

Rosebud Ltd.

Smithers Oasis Co.

Soex Flora

The Flora

The Queen's Flower

The Sun Valley Group

Turkish Flower Group

Washington Bulb Co.

Dummen Orange

Selecta Cut Flowers SAU

Also, the cut flowers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



