Information Services Market Report 2024-2028 Featuring Analysis of 25 Players, Including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global, Moody's, and The New York Times Company

The global information services market is forecasted to grow by USD 85.61 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the use of information services for risk management, provision of customer-centric solutions, and automation in gathering information.
The study identifies the emergence of AI in information management as one of the prime reasons driving the information services market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of big data in information services provider offerings and the growing BFSI sector and go-green initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the information services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The information services market is segmented as below:
By Type
- News syndicates
- Libraries and archives
By End-user
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Banking and capital and others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading information services market vendors that include:
- Agence France Presse
- AGS Corp.
- Australian Associated Press
- Bloomberg L.P.
- Clarivate PLC
- Cuyahoga County Public Library
- FUJIFILM Corp.
- GISP Group
- King County Library System
- Moodys Corp.
- News Corp.
- Nexstar Media Group Inc.
- Queens Public Library
- RELX PLC
- S&P Global Inc.
- The New York Public Library
- The New York Times Co.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- United Press International Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Also, the information services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
