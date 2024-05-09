Information Services Market Report 2024-2028 Featuring Analysis of 25 Players, Including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global, Moody's, and The New York Times Company

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Information Services Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global information services market is forecasted to grow by USD 85.61 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the use of information services for risk management, provision of customer-centric solutions, and automation in gathering information.

The study identifies the emergence of AI in information management as one of the prime reasons driving the information services market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of big data in information services provider offerings and the growing BFSI sector and go-green initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the information services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The information services market is segmented as below:

By Type

News syndicates

Libraries and archives

By End-user

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Banking and capital and others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading information services market vendors that include:

Agence France Presse

AGS Corp.

Australian Associated Press

Bloomberg L.P.

Clarivate PLC

Cuyahoga County Public Library

FUJIFILM Corp.

GISP Group

King County Library System

Moodys Corp.

News Corp.

Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Queens Public Library

RELX PLC

S&P Global Inc.

The New York Public Library

The New York Times Co.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

United Press International Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Also, the information services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

