Augmented Reality in Travel and Tourism Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024

This thematic report provides details as to the impact of augmented reality technology (AR) on the travel and tourism industry. Included is an overview of the AR value chain and case studies detailing how the technology is already being employed.



This thematic report provides details as to the impact of augmented reality technology (AR) on the travel and tourism industry. The report analyzes the players impacted by the technology as well as the challenges faced by the industry and how AR can be used to help resolve them.

Case studies are presented to show how the technology is being employed already by companies in different regions of the world before detailing with market predictions, the trends seen in the industry, and the value chain detailing all the technologies involved in AR. A description of travel and tourism companies involved in AR is offered alongside analysis of their competitive position and unique offerings.



Scope

As the travel and tourism industry continues along the path of mass digitalization, AR will play an important role; in fact, it already does. AR is increasingly helping tourists have a better experience while traveling. AR technology can perform many functions that reduce stress for travelers and enable a more informative journey. Translating signage, wayfinding, and checking luggage size are all ways that AR can improve the traveling experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many challenges to the travel and tourism industry. Since the decline in its global impact, however, other challenges have taken its place. Travel and tourism operators and vendors have been forced to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances and have begun incorporating AR across various sectors.

AR technology has begun to be used across the entire travel and tourism industry. It is becoming increasingly evident that AR is not only a marketing tool but also a powerful technology on the enterprise side. For example, by supporting staff training. AR technology can help reduce costs during manufacturing or aircraft maintenance. Using AR headsets or smart glasses, engineers can diagnose issues quickly, efficiently, and with a reduced margin for error. As companies recognize AR's powerful applications, they will seek strategic partnerships with leading AR vendors and hardware manufacturers.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the current augmented reality trends within the travel landscape today and how these will escalate in the near future.

Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are utilizing augmented reality to drive revenues.

Acknowledge the potential pitfalls of using augmented reality by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination.

Discover recommendations for businesses involved in augmented reality in the travel and tourism sector.

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage. All across the travel and tourism supply chain, now have an opportunity to capitalize on augmented reality, and there are notable examples of this. Therefore, all should buy this report to fully understand how this theme will continue to be a key theme in the future travel landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Travel and Tourism Challenges

The Impact of AR on Travel and Tourism

Case Studies

Augmented Reality Timeline

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Augmented Reality Value Chain

Semiconductors

Components

Devices

Platforms

Apps and content

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Attraction operators sector scorecard

Glossary

