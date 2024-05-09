Augmented Reality in Travel and Tourism Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality in Travel and Tourism - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This thematic report provides details as to the impact of augmented reality technology (AR) on the travel and tourism industry. Included is an overview of the AR value chain and case studies detailing how the technology is already being employed.
Case studies are presented to show how the technology is being employed already by companies in different regions of the world before detailing with market predictions, the trends seen in the industry, and the value chain detailing all the technologies involved in AR. A description of travel and tourism companies involved in AR is offered alongside analysis of their competitive position and unique offerings.
Scope
- As the travel and tourism industry continues along the path of mass digitalization, AR will play an important role; in fact, it already does. AR is increasingly helping tourists have a better experience while traveling. AR technology can perform many functions that reduce stress for travelers and enable a more informative journey. Translating signage, wayfinding, and checking luggage size are all ways that AR can improve the traveling experience.
- The COVID-19 pandemic brought many challenges to the travel and tourism industry. Since the decline in its global impact, however, other challenges have taken its place. Travel and tourism operators and vendors have been forced to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances and have begun incorporating AR across various sectors.
- AR technology has begun to be used across the entire travel and tourism industry. It is becoming increasingly evident that AR is not only a marketing tool but also a powerful technology on the enterprise side. For example, by supporting staff training. AR technology can help reduce costs during manufacturing or aircraft maintenance. Using AR headsets or smart glasses, engineers can diagnose issues quickly, efficiently, and with a reduced margin for error. As companies recognize AR's powerful applications, they will seek strategic partnerships with leading AR vendors and hardware manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Travel and Tourism Challenges
- The Impact of AR on Travel and Tourism
- Case Studies
- Augmented Reality Timeline
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- Augmented Reality Value Chain
- Semiconductors
- Components
- Devices
- Platforms
- Apps and content
- Companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Attraction operators sector scorecard
- Glossary
